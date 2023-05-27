When Jurgen Klopp decided to take a punt on Liverpool in 2015, Anfield had gone to seed.

Not literally - the chalky-topped stadium was very much in fine condition, though its inhabitants had fallen foul of a loss of identity and deterioration from prominence in the Premier League and Champions League.

The German manager, who had previously enjoyed illustrious success with Borussia Dortmund, winning two Bundesliga titles in succession and the DFB Pokal, took the reins and crafted a dynasty on Merseyside, with Liverpool having now won a Premier League trophy and their sixth Champions League.

While standout stars such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson are the salient acquisitions, the likes of James Milner and Joel Matip, both secured on free transfers, illustrate the shrewd moves that rooted the success.

The latter, Cameroonian Matip, was acquired from Bundesliga outfit Schalke on a free transfer in 2016 and has been integral in securing silverware under Klopp's tutelage, having forged 186 appearances.

Klopp could now replicate his success in delving into his homeland's league by signing Eintracht Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada, with the Japanese midfielder set for departure at the end of his contract in a matter of weeks.

According to the Express, the 26-year-old is on the shortlist of the Reds' imminent new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, and could be a wise addition for a team looking to return to the fore after a wayward year.

Why should Liverpool sign Daichi Kamada?

Granted, Matip and Kamada don't bear many similarities in their respective skill sets on the pitch, but attempting to complete an astute deal for a player available on a free transfer from Germany could prove a fruitful avenue for Liverpool to delve down.

While embroiled in his outfit's issues this season, the 31-year-old has previously been lauded as "dominant" and "confident' by former Reds defender Sami Hyypia.

Notably, Matip provided the assist for Divock Origi's match-clinching strike in the Champions League final, and ranks among the top 3% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 9% for progressive passes, top 1% for progressive carries per 90 and the top 6% for touches in the attacking box, as per FBref.

The £34k-per-week Kamada, a two-footed and dynamic attacking midfielder capable of thriving across a multitude of central and wide positions, could be the perfect answer to Liverpool's woes, with the Merseyside outfit failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons and in dire need of midfield reinforcements with a mass exodus forthcoming.

Liverpool need a new dimension, and with Kamada, lauded as a "hero" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, reaping 16 goals and seven assists from 46 appearances this year - including three goals in the Champions League - the Anfield centre could be rejuvenated with his arrival.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 5% of midfielders for non-penalty goals and the top 20% for assists per 90, mirroring Matip's natural instinct to surge forwards by ranking among the top 10% for touches in the attacking box per 90.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola heralded the "exceptional team" that Klopp has created, and Matip has indeed been a centrepiece to this, with his arrival helping to patch the side up when they needed defensive replenishment.

Now, the midfield needs the attention, and Klopp must mirror his past success in astutely targeting Germany to sign Kamada for free.