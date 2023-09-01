Highlights Liverpool are set to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on deadline day.

They have also been linked with a second target, Sunderland's Dan Neil.

Neil could follow in the footsteps of former Reds captain Jordan Henderson is swapping Wearside for Merseyside.

Liverpool are considering a surprise swoop to sign Sunderland's Dan Neil before tonight's transfer deadline, and Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has revealed the latest update.

Who is Dan Neil?

Neil is naturally a central midfielder who has plied his trade at the Stadium of Light since his childhood days having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to the first team back in 2021. He’s made a total of 110 senior appearances on Wearside.

England’s former youth international still has another three years remaining on his contract in the Northeast, but having established himself as Tony Mowbray’s second best-performing defensive player last season, according to WhoScored, he’s caught the eye of FSG and Jurgen Klopp, who have already been completing background checks of their own.

The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has reported that the Reds have previously sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old live in action as they weigh up whether to make an official move, and the chiefs that were in attendance on those particular occasions clearly must have liked what they saw and delivered their positive feedback if the following update is to be believed.

Are Liverpool signing Dan Neil?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are "exploring a shock deadline-day move" for Neil. The Merseyside outfit have been "monitoring" the midfielder over the course of the past year and believe that he could "help fill the void" of Jordan Henderson who left the club last month to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

The Anfield side hold a "strong interest" in the central talisman, who has also emerged as a target for Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, Brentford and Burnley.

However, Sky Sports' Northeast reporter, Keith Downie, has since revealed the latest on the links, reporting that no real progress has been made: "Dan Neil — understand Sunderland have had no contact for his services. He’s admired by clubs, yes."

Dan Neil's Style Of Play Likes to shoot from distance Likes to tackle Gets fouled often (Via WhoScored)

What is Dan Neil's salary?

At Sunderland, Neil currently pockets just £1.3k-per-weekm so he is an extremely cheap and affordable option for Liverpool as he would be the lowest earner on the books. With that in mind, perhaps Klopp should push to get a deal over the line considering the positive impact he could make.

The South Shields-born talent, who is naturally left-footed, has so far recorded 11 shots this season which is more than any other of his teammates, via FBRef, and since the start of his career, this has resulted in him clocking up 20 goal contributions (13 assists and seven goals) at first-team level.

The Black Cats’ “creative spark”, as hailed by journalist Josh Bunting, also currently averages a 90.2% pass success rate in the Championship which would make him the second best out of the regular starters in the German's squad just behind Virgil Van Dijk, highlighting his excellent calmness and composure on the ball.

The Reds are expected to finalise the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch before the end of play today, and with Neil sharing the same agent, Wasserman, as both Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez, his representative’s existing connection to the club could mean he’ll soon be following in his footsteps.