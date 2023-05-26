Liverpool are understood to be monitoring the availability of Red Bull Leipzig’s Dani Olmo.

What’s the latest on Dani Olmo to Liverpool?

According to 90min, the Reds, alongside Arsenal and Newcastle United are “keeping tabs” on the 25-year-old.

Representatives from the Merseyside outfit were reportedly at the Allianz Arena to watch the Spaniard in his side’s resounding 3-1 victory.

As per previous reports, the Germans want to keep him at the club, but the forward’s current contract expires in 2024, so he’s been offered an ultimatum: either he renews or if he leaves this summer for a sum of around €30m (£26m).

After confirming the departures of Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner, Olmo could be the first step of this rebuild to propel the Reds back into Champions League qualification next year.

How good is Dani Olmo?

The playmaker has made 29 appearances in all competitions this season and has recorded 14 goal involvements in an effervescent and productive campaign.

His profile is exactly what Liverpool have been missing in midfield - an intricate and technical influence that can link the defence and the offence.

The £70k-per-week star ranks within the top 24% in Europe’s top leagues among his positional peers for progressive passes per 90, successful take-ons per 90, and assists, according to FBref.

Those sorts of numbers see the Spaniard likened to James Maddison by the statistical website, a player who has also been linked with the Reds in previous months.

The Leicester ace has been a rare shining beacon in a desperately disappointing season for the Foxes, and like Olmo, is the link between defence and attack in his side, ranking in the highest 13% for shot-creating actions per 90 and progressive passes per 90.

Both the aforementioned players have a keen eye for defence-splitting passes, are competent dribblers, and are indispensable cogs in the creative flow of their respective sides.

However, perhaps even more impressively for Olmo, and why he is under consideration from Liverpool, is his frightening versatility that has seen him appear in central areas, as well as the right and left wing.

Julian Nagelsmann feels that the 30-cap international is an "outstanding footballer", adding: He has exceptional abilities and is very safe with the ball. When he gets put under pressure, he knows how to provoke a foul.”

This view was echoed by Pep Guardiola, who failed the former Barcelona starlet as "incredible."

As the race intensifies for Mason Mount, and with the Englishman reportedly favouring a move to Manchester United, Olmo represents a cheaper and more attainable alternative, with a magical skill set and the necessary experience to succeed.