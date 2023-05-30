From a creative standpoint, the likes of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold must have felt like Atlas, the Greek titan tasked with holding the world on his shoulders, at times during their respective Liverpool careers.

While Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both boast more assists with Jurgen Klopp in the dugout, Alexander-Arnold's assist rate of 0.26 per 90 and his Scottish counterpart's rate of 0.24 per 90 are bettered - marginally - only by the world-class Egyptian's rate of 0.27 per 90, and Salah is one of the the most prolific in the business.

Auxillary support from the central midfield has been in short supply for Liverpool over the past several years, as Klopp's system is steeped on industrious midfielders churning the engine at full throttle while the wide players assume creative responsibility, with Robertson and Alexander-Arnold indeed taking precedence in this regard with their unceasing output.

And according to 90min, RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo could rewrite this narrative, with Merseyside scouts - alongside those of Arsenal and Newcastle United - observing the Spaniard during a recent victory over Bayern Munich; a sum of €30m (£26m) could be enough to prise him away from Germany with just one year left on his contract.

How good is Dani Olmo?

Liverpool's failure to qualify for the Champions League illuminates the need for change, and Klopp might be inclined to revisit the early success of Philippe Coutinho, who was sold to Barcelona for £146m to catalyse the ensuing illustrious exploits at Anfield.

Coutinho's assist rate of 0.25 per 90 under Klopp demonstrates how effective he was as the German's dynasty took flight, also scoring 37 goals from his 89 outings, hailed as a "genius" by his manager before departing for La Blaugrana.

Olmo, who has now racked up 122 appearances for Leipzig, has been in fine form this season and plundered five goals and ten assists from 17 starts across all competitions during an injury-hit campaign.

The 30-cap maestro ranks among the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of assists, the top 24% for progressive passes and the top 10% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, described as a "magic" midfielder by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The 24-year-old possesses a similarly natural grace, an elegance on the pitch that complements an intellect that ensures he picks out the right pass at the right time, while also knowing the opportune moment to strike the ball himself.

Once dubbed an "outstanding footballer" by Julian Nagelsmann, Olmo is yet to quite reach the crest of the wave but has already exhibited highly promising facets to his game, and would be an exemplary signing for Klopp and co.

When Coutinho plied his trade under the German, Liverpool were chaotic and enthralling, but unbalanced, and while the 22/23 season has been a detrimental setback for the club, requisite moves will be made this summer to steady the ship.

And if the equilibrium can be reinstated before swooping for Olmo and injecting fresh potency into the Anfield centre, the Reds could unearth the formula for an incredible new wave of success.