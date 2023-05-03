Sunlight is starting to stroke Anfield once again at the closing phase of an underwhelming season that may well end Liverpool's six-year stay in the Champions League under the tutelage of revered boss Jurgen Klopp.

The seven-point gulf between the Reds and fourth-placed Manchester United might seem insurmountable with just four matches left of Liverpool's season, but tonight's fixture against Fulham presents a sterling opportunity to heap further pressure on their heated rivals.

Regardless, Klopp will be determined to keep the pressure on the top four and pounce on any opportunity that presents itself over the next few weeks, but to do so conceding ground is simply not an option.

Liverpool have won four league matches in a row and do now have a good chance to close the nine-point gap on Newcastle United, who impressively perch in third, with the Magpies facing title-challenging Arsenal this weekend.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's United face Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow night and should they fail to win against the Seagulls, Klopp and co must not look back in anguish after dropping points at Anfield.

Who could star against Fulham?

Diogo Jota is an injury doubt for the match against Marco Silva's men, a bitter blow considering the impact he has made across recent endeavours.

After spending large portions of the term in the medical room, Jota has scored five goals and supplied one assist across his past four Premier League outings, reaffirming the clinical devastation he can wreak on opposing defences and the importance of his role in Klopp's system.

With Jota now doubtful with a back problem and Roberto Firmino a confirmed absentee, Darwin Nunez will likely return to the starting fold after a challenging period for the club's record £85m signing; a threatening and fierce forward, the 23-year-old has divided opinion since his summer arrival, wasteful but an incessant thorn for his outfit.

Having scored 15 goals and served four assists across 40 appearances - only 24 from the starting whistle - Nunez is an unrefined gem, but he is indeed a jewel and with the right support he could blossom into one of Europe's most menacing strikers.

Nunez has missed a remarkable 19 big chances in the top-flight this term, ten more than he has netted, with iconic former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger stating it "hasn't worked out" for the 16-cap ace during the maiden phase of the campaign.

Irrespective of that, Nunez still ranks among the top 9% of forwards across Europe's big five leagues for rate of goals, the top 1% for total shots per 90 and the top 4% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref, and he can certainly dismantle a Fulham back-line that has failed to keep a clean sheet across the past nine encounters.

Dubbed an "agent of chaos" by Liverpool Echo's Theo Squires, the £140k-per-week phenom offers a different dimension to the Reds attack, and after starting just once across the past seven contests, he will be licking his lips in anticipation as he seeks to return to form at a pivotal moment for his side.

This erratic and uncontainable weapon has only shown glimpses of his full potential so far, but if he can harness his abilities against Fulham, he could yet make a marked impact on his side's season in the closing phase.