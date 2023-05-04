Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has seemingly found the formula that has been lacking on Merseyside as the 22/23 campaign approaches the culminating period, with a hard-fought victory over Fulham the Reds' fifth on the trot in the Premier League.

With a torrid term leaving last year's FA Cup and Carabao Cup champions outside the top four and facing a plummet into the Europa League for the first time during a full season under Klopp's wing, this late burst of emphatic form could fail to narrow the gap on Manchester United and Newcastle United and secure what was surely considered the bare minimum at the season's start.

However, league form that only imperious table-toppers Manchester City can rival leaves the Anfield outfit in good stead to pounce on any blunder the above teams might make, with the 1-0 conquering of the Cottagers an encapsulation of the newfound grit.

A thunderous Mohamed Salah penalty was enough to seal the goods, with goalkeeper Alisson yet again sparing his teammates' blushes with a domineering display between the sticks, aided by the rejuvenated efforts of his back-line.

Offensively, there was little to be admired and despite being hailed as "brilliant" by James Pearce for winning the match-clinching penalty, Darwin Núñez endured a tricky evening in the final third.

How did Darwin Nunez play v Fulham?

Given that Nunez won the penalty that led to Liverpool's fifth successive league victory, closing the gulf to just four points on fourth-placed Manchester United, his contribution was technically immense.

However, once again he failed to exert the authority that is expected after his club-record £85m move from Benfica in the summer.

Nunez is a capricious forward with a high ceiling, and while he possesses some of the finest natural movement and physical attributes in the Premier League, his wayward finishing, and questionable decision-making has left many supporters frustrated.

Against Marco Silva's Fulham, this was laid bare once again; Klopp hailed his gem as a "racehorse" for his efforts on Wednesday night, but he was a peripheral figure for much of the affair and failed to channel his energy into an effective threat.

As per Sofascore, Nunez's 6.9 rating was likely inflated due to his penalty win, with a single off-target shot complemented by two failed dribble attempts and a misplaced cross.

The 23-year-old's 28 touches were fewer than Alisson's 43, and having completed just nine of his 17 passes and won two of his nine duels, he failed to grasp his opportunity to impress.

His starting role was only his second from the opening whistle across the past eight top-flight encounters, and with the impressive Cody Gakpo entering the fray in the second half and recording a 7.1 match rating, winning his three duels and succeeding with his two dribbles, he could be ousted immediately.

The £140k-per-week Uruguayan does boast 15 goals and four assists from just 25 starting appearances in Liverpool colours, but he is undeniably the unfinished project and with the final four fixtures crucial for Klopp and co, the "agent of chaos" - as called by Liverpool Echo's Theo Squires - might have played his final starting match of the campaign.