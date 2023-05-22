Darwin Nunez may not succeed at Liverpool because he is not clinical enough in front of goal, Tony Cascarino has claimed.

What did Cascarino say about Nunez?

The Uruguayan forward joined Liverpool for a club-record £85m in the summer, and has scored 15 goals across 42 appearances in all competitions.

He has received mixed reviews since his move from Benfica, and has been benched in recent weeks with Luiz Diaz and Cody Gakpo often preferred.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Cascarino claimed that Nunez's poor finishing ability could stop him from succeeding at Anfield.

"I'm not sure about Nunez, I don't know if he's going to be one of those strikers that misses too many chances, and it's just a common Groundhog Day," he stated.

"I think Liverpool fans definitely are behind Nunez a lot because he's a typical exciting player that Liverpool fans love to see. Unfortunately, it just looks he's not going to be clinical enough."

Is Nunez's finishing a problem?

The 23-year-old ranks second in the league for shot totals per 90 minutes as per Fotmob, just behind Julio Enciso of Brighton, highlighting his strong ability to find space in attacking areas to shoot.

Because he takes a lot of shots, he may still be able to provide a lot of goals over the course of a season, in a team which creates a lot of chances.

The £140k-per-week star ranks second in the league for big chances missed, with 20 this season. However, given that top scorer Erling Haaland ranks above him for the same statistic, it highlights that any problem with Nunez's output may be related to chance creation.

Strikers such as Nunez and Haaland, who excel at finding chances in the box, may miss a lot of chances over the course of a season. The difference between both in terms of output can be attributed to the different levels of performance from their respective sides.

Manchester City top the league for big chances created, with 101 in 36 games this season, whilst Liverpool are third with 78.

Nunez has had a fairly difficult first season, with Liverpool suffering a large drop-off in performance levels from their last campaign which saw them compete for a quadruple, and with the side struggling to function properly, Nunez's missed chances have proven to be something of a frustration.

If Liverpool as a whole can get back to their best next season, and create more chances, then Nunez may be able to contribute more in front of goal.