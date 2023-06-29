Liverpool are looking to identify new additions who can make an instant impact at Anfield next season and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on a potential new transfer target that could be explosive for the Reds.

What's the latest on Liverpool's interest in Szoboszlai?

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Liverpool are "exploring a move" for RB Leipzig attacker Dominik Szoboszlai.

Ornstein took to Twitter to reveal Liverpool's interest:

"Liverpool exploring move for Dominik Szoboszlai of RB Leipzig. LFC met his camp this week; latest attacking mid to be considered. Unclear if it develops due to price but is desired profile. Unrelated to potential Carvalho loan."

The journalist further revealed in an article for The Athletic that Liverpool have been in talks with the player's representatives with a view to signing him this summer, but it has been stressed that a deal would be difficult for the club to complete due to his €70m (£60m) release clause.

What is Dominik Szoboszlai play style?

The Hungarian ace has been making a name for himself in the Bundesliga and on the European stage with RB Leipzig and has now attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs with Arsenal and Newcastle United both linked to the player over the last few weeks and months.

Whilst Szoboszlai is most commonly known for his role in attacking midfield, he is a versatile talent who can effectively operate in a number of attacking positions, with the majority of his football this season being played on the right wing both domestically and in the Champions League.

His experience in central midfield, attacking midfield and in both wider positions offers Jurgen Klopp a player who could deliver and add depth in a wide range of roles, whether that is taking up a more advanced midfield position or becoming an heir to Mohamed Salah's important role on the right flank.

As per FBref, the 22-year-old ranks in the top 15% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for assists, shot-creating actions and progressive passes, suggesting he is well and truly the "generational talent" that journalist Marcel Moeller described him as.

When comparing him to Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson and Fabio Carvalho over last season in the Premier League, this notion only becomes clearer.

Indeed, Szoboszlai comfortably outperformed the Liverpool trio in a number of key attributes including progressive carries (75), goal contributions (14), shot-creating actions per 90 (5.52) and goal-creating actions per 90 (0.63).

With that being said, the signing of the Hungary international would be a major coup for Liverpool ahead of next season as his attacking prowess and explosive presence could significantly improve performances in the team next season.

Boasting some seriously impressive numbers, he would well become the next generational ace to ply their trade at Anfield.