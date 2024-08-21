Liverpool are now closing in on the signing of an international player, who could become Arne Slot’s first signing at the football club.

The Reds have had to be patient this summer, as it’s been a struggle for the club to get players into the club. However, their lack of transfers didn’t affect the club’s start to the new Premier League season, as they secured a 2-0 win on the opening weekend against Ipswich Town.

Liverpool transfer news

There has been a lot of change at Anfield in the last few months, as the club is now getting on with life after Jurgen Klopp, and they are also under a new regime in terms of people at the sporting director level, as Richard Hughes has joined the club from Bournemouth.

So, changes in the dugout and higher up have seen the club take their time to adapt, and that has potentially affected them in the transfer market, as the club has yet to get a new player on board. However, that is without a lack of trying, as Liverpool were very keen on signing midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but it was revealed last week that he will not be moving to the Premier League and instead staying with Real Sociedad.

Liverpool have also been mentioned with a possible move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in recent days. It has been claimed that the England defender has admirers at Anfield, despite Newcastle United heavily chasing the centre-back.

But while the Merseyside club has been looking at potential arrivals, they have been busy in terms of departures. The club decided to let Joel Matip leave at the end of last season following the end of his contract, while Thiago Alcantara left and retired from football. Since then, Liverpool have also let Calvin Ramsey leave on loan, and most recently, they sold Fabio Carvalho to Brentford.

Liverpool's departures Signed for Fabio Carvalho Brentford Adrian Real Betis Calvin Ramsey Wigan Athletic (Loan) Thiago Alcantara Retired Joel Matip Without a club

There could now be another exit on the cards, as midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is wanted on loan for the 2024/25 season by several sides. According to Football Insider, Liverpool have received multiple offers to take Bajcetic on loan, with those offers coming from the Premier League as well as clubs from Europe.

Departures may occur from Liverpool, but the Premier League could now be closing in on their first signing under Slot.

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are now closing in on the signing of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. The move that will see the Valencia goalkeeper join the Reds in June 2025 is “advancing to the final stages.”

Romano states that both Liverpool and Valencia are in contact to agree on the add-ons structure of the deal for Mamardashvili, as the overall transfer is said to be worth €30 million (£25.6 million).

The Georgia international is set to stay on loan with the Spanish side for the remainder of the campaign and then join the Premier League side next summer. This comes as a change, as last week it was stated by Romano that AFC Bournemouth were open to the idea of having the goalkeeper on loan, but it appears as if he'll remain in La Liga.