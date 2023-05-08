Liverpool could complete a standout signing in West Ham United's Declan Rice this summer to revitalise the ranks after a turbulent campaign on Merseyside.

What's the latest on Declan Rice to Liverpool?

According to one European journalist, talks are "ongoing" between the Reds and the Irons, with the "evolving situation" slotting the 24-year-old at the forefront of the club's summer transfer reckoning.

In full, the report reads: "Liverpool identified Alexis Mac Allister and Declan Rice as main targets for the midfield: everything confirmed, as already told in November.

"Contacts ongoing with Brighton and West Ham for their respective players: evolving situation."

Speculation surrounding Rice's next move has been rife after winter revelations confirmed his desire to leave in search of silverware and Champions League football, with his outfit now resigned to losing him.

Touted for at least £75m, Liverpool's interest has seemingly been maintained, and despite attention from Premier League rivals such as Arsenal and Chelsea, Klopp's burning desire for a new central engine could entice Rice into a switch.

Who could Declan Rice replace at Liverpool?

A multitude of Liverpool players have been lacklustre this term, with only the likes of commanding Alisson between the sticks and Mohamed Salah as the copper-bottomed goal-getter truly able to hold their heads above the water that has swept flotsam of debris across Anfield this term.

Last year's FA Cup and Carabao Cup champions have been a shadow of their former selves, and despite an ongoing six-match winning streak in the top-flight, the emphatic fortunes of Newcastle United and Manchester United leave Klopp's men one point behind the former and two behind the Red Devils - and both teams hold a game in hand.

A score of reports have detailed the outfit's midfield struggles this term, and while results have improved at this late stage of the campaign, a signing of Rice's ilk would be the optimum way to return to the top.

Indeed, the numbers speak for themselves.

Having risen through West Ham's youth ranks following a bitter release from Chelsea's academy in his adolescence, Rice has forged 239 appearances and been instrumental in the ascension to successive European campaigns - with the east London outfit awaiting AZ Alkmaar in this year's Europa Conference League semi-finals.

Hailed as a "force of nature" by journalist Rob Blanchette, the £60k-per-week gem also ranks among the top 3% of midfielders throughout Europe's big five leagues for interceptions per 90, illustrating his importance in breaking up the play and recycling possession effectively.

The "monster", as hailed by ESPN's David Cartlidge, has also recorded a Sofascore rating of 7.21 in the division this term - the highest in David Moyes' squad - and boasts an average of 2.3 tackles, 1.8 interceptions, 1.1 key passes and a 59% duel success rate, highlighting the remarkable scope of his skill set.

This is a far cry from that of Liverpool anchor Fabinho, who ranks only among the top 32% of positional peers for the same metric, with journalist Chris Stonadge stating he has "fallen, dramatically, off a proverbial cliff" this season.

While the blame for the Reds' woes cannot be solely attributed to Klopp's £44m man - so important in gleaning the whole gamut of major honours including the Premier League and Champions League - his 6.86 Sofascore rating is only further evidence in the gulf of seasonal quality between himself and Rice, who considerably trumps his average of 1.8 tackles, one interception, 0.5 key passes and 50% duel win rate.

And with transfer insider Dean Jones stating this winter that the £180k-per-week Brazilian's Anfield future is 'in doubt', Klopp could yet look to cash in on the 29-year-old, who is still valued at £58.5m by Football Transfers.

With Mac Allister also being targeted, with rumours putting Liverpool as front-runners for the World Cup-winning Argentine, Rice could be the glue to hold it all together, but if both deals are pulled off then a devastating duo could be created at Anfield to sniff out silverware once again.

With this in mind, the Hammers machine must be brought to Anfield in the forthcoming months; while Fabinho has been a stalwart for the club, an industrious servant to spearhead Klopp's reign, his ship might now have sailed and an arc of continuation is required to ensure Liverpool reclaim their place at the top of the game.