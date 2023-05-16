Liverpool are still on the “track” of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice ahead of the summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Who is signing Declan Rice this summer?

The Premier League veteran will be out of contract at the London Stadium at the end of next season, meaning that the upcoming window will be David Moyes’ final opportunity to cash in, and he won’t come cheap after the boss admitted that his captain is set to bring in a “British transfer record” should he be sold.

The Irons’ academy graduate has been his boyhood club’s overall best-performing player this season with a WhoScored match rating of 7.02, and his impressive level of performances haven’t gone unnoticed by Jurgen Klopp so he won’t be short of potential suitors if he was to depart.

According to Sky Sports, the Reds, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all expressed an interest in signing the 24-year-old, whose price tag has been set at £120m, though the Hammers are reportedly open to £100m in cash plus a player going the opposite way as part of a swap deal.

Taking to Twitter, Galetti revealed that Rice has entered negotiations regarding a move to the Emirates Stadium, but didn’t rule out a surprise switch to Anfield, with FSG eyeing a move to swoop in and hijack the Gunners' deal. He wrote:

“After preliminary contacts in Jan with Rice - with Arteta also involved - now Arsenal started talks with West Ham. AFC still remain in pole position for the MF, but let's pay attention to Liverpool, on his track as well.”

Galetti has previously claimed that the Reds have also initiated tentative contacts with the Irons.

Would Rice be a good signing for Liverpool?

Rice is West Ham’s skipper and has been dubbed a real “leader” on the pitch by talent scout Jacek Kulig, so with these qualities alongside how strong he is in all aspects of his game, Liverpool would be recruiting a fantastic defensive midfielder in the form of the talisman.

The World Cup participant, who’s sponsored by Adidas, has made 79 tackles this season which is more than any other member of his squad, as per FBRef, as well as averaging 1.8 interceptions and 1.5 clearances per top-flight 90 minutes, via WhoScored.

The Kingston Upon Thames-born talent, who earns £60k-per-week, is also a threat at the opposite end of the pitch having scored four goals and provided the same number of assists across all competitions this season, not to mention that he’s recorded a total of 96 shot-creating actions which is the second-highest in E20, so this really would be a no-brainer of a deal to complete should the opportunity arise for FSG.