Liverpool withheld a spirited showing from Fulham to advance to the Carabao Cup final at Craven Cottage, with the 1-1 draw enough after Marco Silva's side lost 2-1 in the reverse leg two weeks ago.

Jurgen Klopp made several alterations to the side that dismantled Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend but Liverpool proved their ability to compete across multiple fronts with an energetic and positive display.

There might have been a bit of a storm to weather in the closing phase but fears were eased early on after Luis Diaz's strike provided his side with a two-goal cushion on aggregate.

Luis Diaz's game vs Fulham in numbers

Diaz has ebbed and flowed this season, with his lack of prolificness handing detractors some substance in their arguments that he is flattering to deceive, but the Colombian is a real menace down that left channel and proved his worth in a crucial contest.

As per Sofascore, Diaz was a veritable livewire on the Fulham pitch, and having opened the scoring after ten minutes, he completed 84% of his passes, made three key passes, succeeded with all three of his attempted dribbles, won ten duels and drew three fouls, a thorn in the sides of the host defenders.

The 27-year-old will be well aware that his numbers need to improve but he brings so much electricity to Klopp's team and produced a complete performance in attack against Fulham.

His goal, while taking a deflection and raising questions around Bernd Leno's failure to palm the ball away, was a nice way to cap a combative and enterprising effort, served by centre-back Jarell Quansah, who might just have been Liverpool's biggest winner from a joyous evening in the capital.

Jarell Quansah's performance vs Fulham

Quansah, aged 20, was plying his trade in League One with Bristol Rovers last season, now rising to the fore as one of Anfield's most exciting academy graduates in years.

Partnership Virgil van Dijk last night, the 6 foot 5 titan was composed and commanding in the backline and complemented his defensive efforts with the wonderful pass for Diaz to control and score from.

Taking 77 touches, Quansah completed 82% of his passes and succeeded with his one attempted dribble, though most impressively he made a whopping seven clearances to smash danger away from Caoimhin Kelleher's goal.

Liverpool World journalist Will Rooney certainly noticed the rising talent's display, handing him a healthy 8/10 match rating and writing: 'Excellent diagonal ball would provide the assist for Diaz's opener and he was solid throughout. Made one big block to keep out Palhinha in the closing stages.'

Praised for his "exceptional" display by The Athletic's James Pearce, Quansah looks every bit the established star in Klopp's system and his aerial delivery for Diaz's deflected strike means that he boasts a goal and three assists from just 16 senior outings for the Reds.

A tad unlucky to unwittingly divert the ball that handed Diop the equaliser, Quansah is showcasing his calibre as a high-class defensive prospect, and was crucial in ensuring that Liverpool move to the last stage of their bid for a first slice of silverware this season.