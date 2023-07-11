Liverpool will only strengthen in central defence if Jurgen Klopp finds the 'right player' to fit his vision, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Who are Liverpool signing in 2023?

Liverpool have been busy making inroads in the summer transfer market and have confirmed two signings in the form of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Reds' manager Klopp has his eye on bolstering his midfield further and Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia has emerged as another potential addition at Anfield, as per Football Insider.

The report states that Lavia is keen to join Liverpool over any other prospective suitors that are keen to secure his signature, which include the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona.

Intriguingly, Liverpool have also been linked with an ambitious swoop for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde and even submitted an enquiry to the Spanish giants before being rebuffed, as per 90min.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Manchester City also made approaches to Real Madrid; however, it is believed that Valverde is completely against the idea of leaving the Santiago Bernebau.

Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram had been linked to Liverpool earlier in the window and was even thought to have verbally agreed personal terms with the club, as per FootballTransfers.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano has indicated that midfield signings will take precedence and thinks that Liverpool will only enter the market for a central defender if Klopp thinks they are the correct fit at Anfield.

Romano said: “But let me say that Liverpool will only do that if they find the right player. They don’t want to put money in a player who is not 100% their important target, so this is the idea. But again, now the focus is on completing the midfielder and then moving to the new centre-back.”

Who are Liverpool looking at with regards to defensive additions?

Even though midfield reinforcements look likely to be the focus of recruitment for Liverpool just now, they have still been linked with plenty of defensive targets.

As per The Evening Standard, Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is one name that continues to be mentioned in connection with a surprise potential move to Anfield, though Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City are also in contention to sign the England Under-21 international.

The Times have shared quotes from Colwill talking about where his future may lie, as the 20-year-old stated: “I’ll speak to my family, speak to everyone I need to and make a decision. I’ve got to play at the end of the day to hopefully get there and go to the next camp.”

Football Insider claim that Torino defender Perr Schuurs is a 'top target' for Klopp and could be a cheaper alternative to some of the high-profile names being floated this summer as recruits to slot into the Reds backline.

Sporting Lisbon ace Goncalo Inacio and Wolfsburg young star Micky van de Ven are also admired by Liverpool and appear on a shortlist of names identified by the club.

In the coming weeks we will likely find out more about who may pitch up on the red half of Merseyside as the 2023/24 campaign edges closer to kick-off.