Liverpool have appeared to put their domestic inconsistency and the disappointment of their Champions League exit behind them, as they are on course to finish the season strongly to make a late push for the top four.

Jurgen Klopp's men have triumphed in their last five games, whilst netting 16 goals in the process as they seem to have recaptured their notoriously ruthless potency.

In a challenging campaign, the majority of the goalscoring burden has been placed on the shoulders of the relentlessly efficient Mohamed Salah, but in recent weeks, the Egyptian has been supported by Diogo Jota.

The former Wolves man has been a crucial contributor and will be pivotal if the Reds are to displace either Newcastle or Manchester United in the top four.

He could be set to play a key role against a well-disciplined Brentford outfit this evening.

How has Jota’s return helped Liverpool?

The forward has endured an injury-ravaged season, having missed 15 Premier League games through hamstring and calf problems.

However, since the 30-cap international made his return to action, he has registered eight goal contributions in the last 11 top-flight outings to propel his side up to fifth in the table and only four points from the Champions League places.

The attacker recently netted a last-gasp winner in a pulsating 4-3 victory against Tottenham Hotspur at a feverish Anfield. He also grabbed braces in wins over Leeds United and Nottingham Forest and looks back to his effervescent and devastating best.

Last season, the Portuguese bagged 15 goals in the top flight, as well as winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, before injury issues completely derailed this progress.

Klopp is aware of the attacker’s tremendous quality, highlighting his versatility to appear across the frontline, deadly eye for goal and consistency as his overarching attributes.

When describing Jota, he said: “Exceptional player. He has everything that a Liverpool player in this squad needs.

“He has the technical skills, he has the physical skills and he is very smart and can learn all the tactical stuff pretty quick.

“On top of that, he can play all three positions; in a 4-2-3-1 he could play as the 10. So, it is very helpful.

“He has the speed, has the desire to finish situations off really good. I think his goalscoring record is pretty impressive.”

His physicality is one of his most impressive traits, especially considering his slight 5 foot 10 frame, and this is showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 6% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for aerials won per 90 in the past year.

The £140k-per-week ace also sits in the top 10% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, to underline his busy and menacing presence.

Continuation of Jota’s red-hot form will be imperative if Europe’s most elite competition is to be at Anfield next season.