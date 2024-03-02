It might seem that Liverpool are riding the crest of a wave right now, and indeed Jurgen Klopp's side have produced some emphatic recent results including triumph in the Carabao Cup final, but there's no doubt that the squad is held together by a thread after a torrent of injury problems.

Still, the Reds will feel that they have the means to continue the recent winning feeling and will have the opportunity to do just that away to Nottingham Forest this afternoon in the Premier League.

Klopp did provide a positive update in his pre-match press conference, revealing that Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez have returned to first-team training and are in contention for the City Ground clash, though talisman Mohamed Salah remains sidelined.

Wataru Endo and Andy Robertson both missed the midweek FA Cup win over Southampton but trained on Friday and could also be involved.

Of course, Liverpool's issues do not stop there, with a long-term list of absentees consisting of Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Joel Matip.

With all this in mind, Klopp could make four changes to the side that defeated Saints on Wednesday as he looks to maintain his side's position at the summit of the Premier League.

1 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Caoimhin Kelleher has left supporters and pundits alike gushing over his excellent performances since Alisson's injury, with Klopp even remarking that he is "the best no.2 in the world" after his recent efforts.

He's not infallible between the sticks but he will be up to the task against a spirited Forest side.

2 RB - Conor Bradley

Alexander-Arnold's injury, this time last year, would have felt a detrimental blow to any sense of cohesion and influence from right-back, but times have changed and the emerging Conor Bradley is here to stay.

The 20-year-old was crowned the PFA Fans' Player of the Month for January after an incredible breakthrough, with one goal and five assists only one element of a many-faceted skill set.

3 CB - Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate was described as an “absolute beast" by one marvelling analyst for his performances over the past few months, with these words duly delivered, it must be said.

Jarell Quansah was typically impressive in midweek but he will return to the bench.

Konate's imperious partner in the defensive axis might take most of the plaudits but the France international is truly excellent, with a blend of strength, athleticism and defensive acumen making for a formidable force.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

Withdrawn for Konate at half-time against Southampton earlier in the week, Virgil van Dijk has played a lot of football recently and this was just a precaution ahead of a tough test in Nottingham.

The Anfield skipper has been in phenomenal fettle this term. A real force of nature, he'll fancy his odds against the Forest frontline.

5 LB - Joe Gomez

Robertson returned to training yesterday but Joe Gomez is fit and hasn't exactly done a bad job when called to serve in an unnatural left-back role this season.

Joe Gomez: Positions Played in 23/24 Position Times played Assists Right-back 17 1 Left-back 14 1 Centre-back 4 1 Defensive midfield 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

The dynamic defender is enjoying quite the revival after being harangued for his displays before the summer. Long may it continue.

6 DM - Alexis Mac Allister

With Endo picking up a knock against Chelsea, Alexis Mac Allister will hold down the foot as the midfield anchor, with his supreme technical ability and intelligence maybe the way to go against Forest anyway.

As per Sofascore, the Argentinian World Cup winner has scored two goals and supplied three assists in the Premier League for Liverpool across 21 matches, completing 88% of his passes, averaging 2.8 tackles and 5.7 ball recoveries per game and succeeding with 63% of his dribbles.

7 CM - Harvey Elliott

It's great news that Szoboszlai is back in the mix but the Hungarian ace last featured at the backend of January and Klopp might refrain from plunging him straight back in, with Harvey Elliott continuing his fine run of form in the engine room.

The diminutive dynamo also ranks among the top 7% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 6% for progressive passes and the top 3% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

8 CM - Bobby Clark

More Liverpool talents are shooting into first-team action than Erling Haaland is scoring goals right now, with midfielder Bobby Clark one of the most exciting prospects around.

He's elegant and assured and energetic and he will be confident of completing another good performance against the Tricky Trees.

9 RW - Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo doesn't play his finest football on the right wing but there's little choice for Klopp with Salah still out, unless Elliott moves forward and Szoboszlai is risked from the opening whistle.

The Dutchman has posted 11 goals and five assists this term, however, and having bagged in both of his recent Premier League appearances he might continue his purple patch against a leaky backline.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz was rested against Southampton after playing 120 intense minutes against Chelsea on Sunday but his fleet-footed swagger will be a welcome tool, with burgeoning potency in front of goal over recent fixtures too.

Albeit still wasteful, Diaz is a fantastic player and Forest fans will be worried out his blistering pace and dynamic quality.

11 CF - Darwin Nunez

He's back. Most likely. Hopefully. Nunez is quite the enigma but there's no denying the impact he has for Klopp's side, having plundered 13 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season.

The "unstoppable" Uruguayan - as he has been dubbed by Klopp - will bring so much to Liverpool's attack and you wouldn't bet against him popping up with a big moment to send the travelling Reds into rapture.

Let's hope he's back on the teamsheet.

Predicted Liverpool line-up in full vs Forest: (GK) Caoimhin Kelleher; (RB) Conor Bradley, (CB) Ibrahima Konate, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Joe Gomez; (DM) Alexis Mac Allister, (CM) Harvey Elliott, (CM) Bobby Clark; (RW) Cody Gakpo, (LW) Luis Diaz, (CF) Darwin Nunez.