Unlike some other English teams in Europe this season, Liverpool have already sealed their fate in the Europa League ahead of Thursday evening's clash with Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

Jurgen Klopp's men have already qualified for the knockout phase and will finish top of Group E regardless of the result at the Stade Joseph Marien and with a huge Northwest Derby clash at Anfield against a wounded Manchester United to come on Sunday, Klopp will likely make changes to the starting lineup that faced Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

With that in mind, here is Liverpool's predicted XI for their final Europa League group game, with five potential alterations from the win over the Eagles - amid Klopp's decision to leave the likes of Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold behind for the trip.

1 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Due to an injury Alisson sustained in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City, Caoimhin Kelleher was subsequently handed the reins between the sticks.

The Republic of Ireland international featured twice in the Brazilian's absence in the Premier League, with Liverpool winning both games, although Alisson has since returned from injury and started in goal on Saturday afternoon.

Nevertheless, Kelleher has been in the starting lineup four times in the Europa League this term and, given his Brazilian teammate is set to remain on Merseyside, will likely feature for the Reds in Belgium.

2 LB - Kostas Tsimikas

There is a high chance that Kostas Tsimikas will be in Klopp's first eleven by default.

The Greek defender is Liverpool's only available left-back as a result of Andy Robertson suffering from a shoulder injury which he sustained back in October. It's unlikely that the manager will remove Tsimikas from the team given the lack of options in this area.

3 CB - Ibrahima Konate

Van Dijk started at the back on Saturday against Palace and was Liverpool's best player, according to This Is Anfield - who handed the Dutchman a 9/10 match rating.

However, Klopp will want to keep the 32-year-old fit for Sunday's bout against Man United and thus could bring Ibrahima Konate into the team to get the Frenchman up to scratch, having recently recovered from a hamstring injury.

Konate could start at the back this weekend alongside Van Dijk so Klopp will want his £36m defender match fit, meaning the France international could take the skipper's place in the team for this one.

4 CB - Jarell Quansah

20-year-old Jarell Quansah has become a first-team regular at Anfield due to injury woes at the back. However, on Saturday, the youngster gave away a penalty for Palace's goal and was replaced in the 57th minute for Konate, having struggled throughout the game, failing to win a single tackle or ground duel while also coming out on top in merely 33% of his aerial battles.

Nevertheless, with Van Dijk set to be rested, Quansah could keep his place for Liverpool's final match in the Europa League group phase.

5 RB - Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez replaced Wataru Endo at half-time at Selhurst Park last week and the versatile defender had an excellent game, being handed an 8/10 match rating by This Is Anfield.

Gomez had four touches in the opposition's box, created one opportunity and won 67% of his ground duels in just one half of football and may have guaranteed a starting spot against USG on Thursday evening.

6 LCM - Ryan Gravenberch

Loanee Ryan Gravenberch earned one of his five Premier League starts at the weekend against Roy Hodgson's pragmatic side, but failed to make a real impact on the game. The two-time Eredivisie champion only had a 72% pass completion rate and failed to win a single tackle during the match.

However, with such a colossal game to come later in the week, Gravenberch will likely keep his place in the lineup again, particularly since he has started four of Liverpool's five matches in the Europa League this term.

7 DM - Wataru Endo

On Saturday, Endo was replaced at half-time by Gomez, with the latter moving to right-back. In turn, Klopp pushed Alexander-Arnold inside to play as Liverpool's deepest-lying midfielder.

The head coach has allowed the academy product to drift into these spaces naturally from his wide position but the tactical change saw Alexander-Arnold feature primarily as a holding midfielder.

Endo was dispossessed twice by Palace and made just four passes into the final third in the first half as the Merseyside club struggled to move the ball forward. Meanwhile, the Englishman created six opportunities which was more than any other player on the pitch and played 14 passes into the attacking third.

That could then mean the Japanese international is replaced this weekend in that midfield pivot, although the summer signing will be spared the axe tomorrow night, with Alexander-Arnold staying at home.

8 RCM - Curtis Jones

Dominik Szoboszlai didn't have the best performance of his stint at Liverpool on Saturday. The £60m summer signing had 63 touches of the ball but lost possession nine times in total, failing to create a single opportunity whilst having merely one shot at goal.

With 15 minutes remaining, Klopp took the Hungary international off and replaced him with Curtis Jones. Within just over a minute on the pitch, the substitute grabbed the assist for Mohamed Salah's equaliser from a set-piece as the Reds cracked on to pick up all three points.

Furthermore, despite having such little time to get going, Jones won 67% of his ground duels, had two touches in the opposition's box and drew two fouls.

Klopp could look to rest Szoboszlai, who looked jaded at the weekend, by giving Jones a run in the team after his positive impact in the last match.

9 LW - Luis Diaz

Given Klopp likes to keep his left-back in a deeper position, the left-winger has to hold the width on that side.

Admittedly, Luis Diaz seems to be the only player who can do this in the squad without being drawn inside and congesting the middle of the pitch, hence why he has started 14 matches for Liverpool this season which will likely rise to 15 away at USG.

10 CF - Darwin Nunez

Against Palace, 0.48 of Liverpool's total 1.25 expected goals came from Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan had two big chances and missed both. Coincidentally, the Reds scored twice once he left the pitch.

However, Klopp will need his number nine in good form ahead of a visit from the Red Devils and will be hoping Nunez can bag a few goals in Belgium to help bolster his goalscoring mood.

11 RW - Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott changed the game for Liverpool on Saturday. The £4m signing came on with a quarter of an hour remaining and drew the foul for his team's equaliser while simultaneously getting Jordan Ayew sent off, before bagging the winner in stoppage time.

Elliott has been praised this season for some of his displays and was even called "top-class" by football pundit Lucy Ward, but has started just seven times for the Reds. While Salah is the side's top goalscorer in the current campaign, Klopp won't want to risk an injury to his Egyptian king and could use Elliott in his place.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs USG in full: GK - Kelleher; LB - Tsimikas, CB - Konate, CB - Quansah, RB - Gomez; LCM - Gravenberch, DM - Endo, RCM - Jones; LW - Diaz, CF - Nunez, RW - Elliott.