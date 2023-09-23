Liverpool are not quite flying just yet, but they are showing the promise of a side destined for great things, with Jurgen Klopp's summer transfers setting the Premier League outfit in good stead for a successful season.

This week's Europa League victory over Austrian side LASK confirmed several things: Liverpool's 'comeback kings' - as was written by Neil Jones - are back once again, the cohesion and unity has returned to the Anfield side, and there are certainly still strides to be taken before they reach their zenith.

Having failed to qualify for the Champions League last year, the Reds are indeed desperate to improve upon the recent travails, and while a spot in the Premier League top-four come season's end is paramount, the ambitious Klopp will have his eyes on glinted prizes to reaffirm this club's stature as one of Europe's elite.

One of the most transformative cogs behind the new electricity in the squad has been Dominik Szoboszlai, with the Hungary captain positively fantastic since completing a £60m transfer to Merseyside from German side RB Leipzig in July.

The creative and versatile midfielder's energy and superlative technical ability has paid dividends in the early stages of the season, and it's no wonder that he won the club's Player of the Month for August after such amazing, authoritative displays.

To think that Liverpool could have signed someone even better over the past few years is, simply, one to arch the eyebrows.

But, it's true, with Klopp and co missing out on the opportunity to sign Martin Odegaard in 2021, with the Norwegian maestro ultimately unable to secure his 'dream' move, prior to joining Arsenal instead.

Why didn't Liverpool sign Martin Odegaard?

"Liverpool have always been my dream club, but I will not let this affect my decision when I choose a new club."

The words of Odegaard, back in 2014; he was chatting to Sport BILD. "It's all about finding the team that is best for me and for my development," he continued. "That is not necessarily Liverpool. I haven't really thought about my future yet."

Odegaard was dubbed a wonderkid from early on, and after his scintillating early showings in his native Norway, joined Real Madrid for a reported €3m (£2.3m), choosing the pre-eminent continental kings as his desired destination to kickstart his career.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the 24-year-old was considered for transfer in 2021, with Klopp's side registering an interest only to see the player opt for the Emirates Stadium instead, ending a disappointing spell with Los Blancos.

His time in the Spanish capital didn't quite work out, and after several loan spells - including one with current club Arsenal prior to his permanent transfer - he now resides on English soil, though all affiliated with the Reds will rue the fact they didn't secure his services.

How much did Arsenal sign Martin Odegaard for?

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta claimed that Odegaard had the potential to become "one of the best" midfielders in the world after joining on a loan deal in January 2021.

The one-time Real Sociedad loanee only scored once, also supplying two assists, during that second-half-of-season performance in London, but exuded quality enough for the club to decide to secure his signature for £30m, thus eradicating any murmurings that Liverpool might swoop in the future.

How much is Martin Odegaard worth?

According to CIES Football Observatory's valuation model, Odegaard is now worth at least £86m, standing as one of the most expensive midfielders on the planet.

This stands as a 187% increase on the price paid for the midfielder just two years ago, and partnering that with the impact he has had on the pitch, it's a pretty sensational piece of business.

And it's one that Liverpool will continue to regret not acting upon, even though they have now concluded a deal for a first-rate star such as Szoboszlai.

Szoboszlai, who CIES value at around £68m, posted ten goals and 13 assists across all competitions for Leipzig last season and is comfortably one of the most technically adept players in the Premier League, competent across a melange of roles and certain to continue to play a starring role in Liverpool's revival over the coming years.

But Odegaard is simply superlative, one of the very best in the world and, for half the price, it would likely have proved to be an unmatchable deal had it gone through for Klopp.

How good is Martin Odegaard?

Praised as a "wizard" by footballer Babayele Sodade, Odegaard is a superlative and all-encompassing creative midfielder with enough talent to rival Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne as the foremost of his position not only in English football but across Europe.

Last season, the 53-cap sensation plundered 15 goals and eight assists in the Premier League, simply superb in his pivotal contributions to catalyse the club's resurgence.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, shot-creating actions and total shots taken, the top 14% for assists, the top 9% for progressive passes and the top 11% for progressive carries per 90.

It's a frankly absurd level of performance, and it's little wonder that Arsenal have recently completed negotiations for a new contract with their skipper, who is now believed to be the top earner.

Arsenal stumbled on the final lap of a marathon title challenge last year, but with captain and commander Odegaard galvanising his squad into action with his elegance and incisiveness, having already scored three goals across all competitions this season, there's every possibility that he will be the centrepiece as his side dethrone Manchester City this term.

Given that centre-back Ibrahima Konate was the only player to be purchased by Liverpool in the summer of 2021 - having met his £36m release clause - there was surely room in there somewhere for a player of Odegaard's precocious talent.

Alas, no move was made, and while Odegaard is now living the dream as one of the foremost midfielders in the Premier League, he dwells in Arsenal territory. Imagine what could have been.