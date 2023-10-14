Liverpool are reportedly lining up a move for an important key figure at the club as one man's future becomes increasingly uncertain at Anfield.

As per BBC Sport, Liverpool defender Andy Robertson suffered a serious injury to his shoulder in Scotland's 2-0 defeat to Spain in EURO 2024 qualifying and was withdrawn on the stroke of half-time.

Fronting up to media after the game, Scotland manager Steve Clarke said: "We'll have a look and he'll go back to his club now. It always seems to happen when you lose one player in a position. We lose Kieran [Tierney] then Andy picks up a shoulder injury. We'll see how it is and how it settles down. Hopefully he's good for his club as soon as possible and ready to help us in November."

It has since been revealed in an injury update on Robertson from The Athletic that he could be set for as many as six months on the sidelines if he requires surgery, but that timescale will be much shorter if surgery isn't needed.

In other news, Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has appeared as a guest on the On the Judy Podcast and he has signalled his desire to stay fit and contribute to more success at Anfield, stating: "I want to have consistency and durability, play a solid season and enjoy my football more than anything. I obviously have a different outlook on it because of the injuries [in the past]. But just be the best version of myself and see where that takes me. Control the controllables because sometimes opportunity comes, sometimes it doesn’t."

He then added: "If I can look back and say that I did everything I could to be the best version of me, where that takes me is what it is. I’m grateful to be at the club that I’m at but, at the same time, have that balance of the hunger to want to keep striving, for sure."

A transfer update from Calciomercato meanwhile claims that the Reds will rival Inter Milan and Juventus for the signature of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, who was previously a target during the summer at Anfield.

Liverpool's top goalscorers 2023/24 Player name Appearances Goals scored Mohamed Salah 10 6 Diogo Jota 9 4 Darwin Nunez 10 4 Luis Diaz 10 3 Cody Gakpo 9 3 All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt

According to a news update from German outlet BILD, the Reds are eyeing former RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl as a potential successor to Jorg Schmadtke, whose contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the year.

Bayern Munich have also been publicly linked with potentially appointing Eberl, who played a key hand in facilitating Dominik Szoboszlai's move from RB Leipzig to Liverpool earlier this year.

Becoming a fan favourite at Anfield, Szoboszlai has netted two goals in his opening 11 appearances for Liverpool and has emerged as a key player under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp (Szoboszlai statistics - Transfermarkt)

With change in the air upstairs at Anfield, Eberl may well reunite with the Hungary international in the near future at the Premier League giants if recent developments are indeed true.