Highlights Liverpool has been active in the summer transfer window, signing players to rebuild their midfield after key departures.

Liverpool's signing of Dominik Szoboszlai has caught the attention of journalist Fabrizio Romano, who ranked it as one of the top five signings of the summer.

Szoboszlai, who speaks English and has settled well into the team, is confident that Liverpool can compete for the Premier League title this season.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has named his top five signings of the summer, including Liverpool ace Dominik Szoboszlai in his rankings.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

It's been a busy summer for the Reds who have seen some key players depart as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild his midfield.

Indeed, Fabinho recently completed a transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, becoming the second Liverpool player to move to the Middle East after Jordan Henderson’s switch to Al-Ettifaq.

As well as that, other midfielders James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all also left Anfield, departing after their contracts expired at the start of the summer.

To help fill the void, the Reds went out and signed World Cup-winning Brighton ace Alexis Mac Allister, for an initial fee of around £35m – although that could rise to £55m.

On top of that, they tried to bring in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia but both players snubbed Klopp and co in favour of a move to Chelsea.

Instead, they have ended up with Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo who was previously at VfB Stuttgart. However, it is the deal for Szoboszlai that appears to have caught Romano's eye the most.

Indeed, when speaking to 888 Sport (via Sport Bible), the Italian journalist named the player in his top five signings so far in the summer transfer window.

In fifth place, Romano placed AC Milan's move Tijani Rejinders, who arrived from PSV for around €20m (around £17m). And then Szoboszlai was ranked in at fourth.

The Austrian midfielder signed a five-year contract until 2028, after the Reds agreed upon a £60m fee with RB Leipzig earlier in the transfer window.

In third place, Romano named Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal for a British-record transfer fee of £105m from West Ham United – although Romano interestingly told fans to be patient with that particular deal.

Second on the list was the move of former Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona. He left England following the expiration of his contract but big things are expected of him in Spain with Romano labelling him "one of the most underrated players in the world in the last 10 years".

While first up on the list – ironically enough a big Liverpool target – was Jude Bellingham. The talented youngster of course moved to Real Madrid for just £88m. With so much competition for his signature, Romano called the deal a "masterpiece" from Los Blancos.

Does Dominik Szoboszlai speak English?

Despite having only arrived at Liverpool recently, It appears, Szoboszlai is settling in pretty fast. After all, he has played every minute in the Premier League for the Reds so far – and, across those appearances, has the fourth-best averaged WhoScored match rating (7.00) in the squad.

Perhaps what has helped him settle in is his ability to speak pretty good English. He showed this when he made a bold claim after talking recently to the media.

Indeed, when asked who he thinks will win the league this season, he told Liverpool Echo: "Us."

He added: "I am thinking it. I always think that way. Even if this is hard and there are very good teams in the Premier League, but we are also very good, we have a very good coach and players. We are going to do our best and at the end I want to be first.

"We will see. We have a lot of games. [Manchester City] mainly have a lot of games and we have to play against them as well. I think everybody in the Premier League who has a chance to win, they are going to want to win anyway. We are thinking the same. Like, I am thinking the same but probably the other guys are going to think the same if you ask them.

"I am this type, I like to win, I like to do everything for the team. If they ask me if I want to win the Premier League, of course I want to win it. If I want to win the Europa League and the FA Cup, the same. Everything we can do this year. I want to win everything because nobody is going to ask you how it feels to be second."