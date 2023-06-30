Liverpool transfer target Dominik Szoboszlai now looks likely to join after the reliable Paul Joyce put his stamp of approval on the links.

Are Liverpool signing Szoboszlai?

The Merseysiders are clearly working hard on improving their midfield ahead of next season, with Alexis Mac Allister an early-summer arrival from Brighton. That has to just be the start of their summer business, however, with a big overhaul required in the middle of the park, following a host of issues there in 2022/23.

In recent days, Szoboszlai has emerged as a strong transfer target for Liverpool, having shone for RB Leipzig last term, scoring six goals and chipping in with eight assists in the Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old is arguably seen as one of Europe's most exciting attacking midfielders, and the Reds are unlikely to have an easy path to his signature - Newcastle were also believed to be in the mix, as they continue to go from strength to strength as a club.

What's the latest news on Szoboszlai to Liverpool?

Speaking to The Anfield Wrap, Bundesliga reporter Guido Schafer claimed that Szoboszlai would prefer to join Liverpool over Newcastle if push came to shove, despite the latter being in next season's Champions League and former having to settle for Europa League football:

"For me it is very true that Szoboszlai wants to go to Liverpool. If Szoboszlai can choose between Champions League with Newcastle and Europa League with Jurgen Klopp, he will choose Klopp and the Europa League, that's for sure."

David Ornstein then reported the Reds are pushing ahead while the Magpies are dropping out, and then the one all fans wanted to hear from Joyce in ten simple words:

"Liverpool now looking to get a deal done for Szoboszlai."

The 32-cap Hungary international looks like someone who can help add a new dimension to an ailing midfield which has so often lacked youthful exuberance and end product in recent years.

His end product from the middle of the park is highlighted by his aforementioned goal and assist tally for Leipzig last season, and he has an overall total of 20 and 22 for the club respectively, in 91 appearances, which is an impressive and most importantly consistent return.

Szoboszlai has been hailed as the "future icon of Hungarian football" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, as well as "something special", and he could slot seamlessly into one of the No.8 roles in Liverpool's midfield, with Mac Allister on the other side.