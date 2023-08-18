Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has reignited the club's interest in an early summer target, with manager Jurgen Klopp looking to complete his summer rebuild following a disastrous Premier League campaign.

Who are Liverpool going to sign?

According to prominent Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk, the Reds are prepared to bid £20m for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, though the German Bundesliga champions are yet to receive a formal offer.

Meanwhile, Foot Mercato report that Manchester United are set to rival Liverpool for the Dutchman's services, even claiming that the 21-year-old would prefer a move to Old Trafford.

With no assurances over his play-time in Bavaria, Gravenberch could be on the move over the next few weeks, and the Anfield outfit, who have endured a mass midfield exodus this summer, could provide him with the platform he craves.

How good is Ryan Gravenberch?

The resurfacing of interest in Gravenberch, which has indeed been confirmed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, comes amid the Reds' pursuit of Stuttgart anchor Wataru Endo, who is expected to complete a £16m transfer to the club imminently.

While Liverpool have added creative midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to the ranks, the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Fabio Carvalho (on loan), underscore the importance of making another signing to increase the midfield depth.

While Gravenberch is not quite a natural No. 6, he does boast a varied skill set and could bolster the overall fluidity and structure of Klopp's midfield, having been hailed as a "monster who's extremely comfortable on the ball" by Born 'n Red contributor Asim.

As per FBref, the former Ajax prodigy ranks among the top 7% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 21% for progressive passes and successful take-ons, the top 22% for tackles and the top 23% for clearances per 90.

While not exactly groundbreaking metrics - though his top-notch creativity is showcased - Gravenberch does offer a robust, all-encompassing midfield skill set and he looks to have the technicality and intensity to thrive under Klopp's wing, especially considering he only started five times for Bayern last season, hardly able to demonstrate the full scale of his quality.

With Liverpool, the £153k-per-week talent could be moulded into a first-rate phenom, and he could rise to prominence and complement those around him with his robustness, perhaps forging a dynamic partnership with Szoboszlai, who joined from RB Leipzig for £60m in July.

Once hailed as a "magician" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Hungarian captain posted ten goals and 13 assists from 46 matches for his German Bundesliga side last term, winning his second successive DFB Pokal.

An unrelenting creative force, the 23-year-old ranks among the top 15% of attacking midfielders and wingers for assists, the top 10% for shot-creating actions, the top 6% for passes attempted, the top 16% for progressive passes, the top 5% for blocks and the top 14% for clearances per 90.

Yes, this highlights Szoboszlai's playmaking prowess, but it also displays his tenacity from a defensive standpoint, capable of contributing not just effectively but instrumentally to the overall physicality and protection of the backline, and it is this kind of skill set that could bounce off Gravenberch's, providing him with the cover and support needed to grow into his skin.

Schmadtke now needs to get this one done, and while some supporters have their reservations, Gravenberch could yet be moulded into a world-class star - and who better to orchestrate such a rise than Klopp?