Liverpool have joined the race to sign clinical Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, who is touted by a multitude of top Premier League and European outfits, according to reports.

What’s the latest on Vlahovic to Liverpool?

Previous claims from Italy at the backend of last year suggested that the Reds were hoping to lure the 23-year-old to Anfield at the end of the campaign, but the £35m January transfer of Cody Gakpo calmed rumours of further offensive incomings.

And now, according to CalcioMercato, Liverpool are continuing their interest and now actively pursuing a move for the Serbian striker, who is discontented with life in Turin following the club’s financial struggles and subsequent 15-point deduction.

Vlahovic is currently valued at £75m as per the report.

Is Vlahovic similar to Haaland?

The Merseyside outfit’s manager Jurgen Klopp will be all too aware of the burning need for reinforcements after a testing campaign that has left the formerly unrelenting squad facing a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Hailed as “prolific” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Vlahovic has made a resounding start to his life on the major stage, emerging to prominence with Fiorentina and scoring 49 goals from 108 appearances before making the £67m switch to Juventus, where he has found fortunes somewhat harder to come by in plundering just 19 strikes from 47 games.

Regardless, he is a dangerous tool and one who has netted ten goals from his first 19 international appearances, with journalist Carlo Garganese even going as far as proclaiming the phenom to be a “monster”.

As per FBref, the £220k-per-week gem ranks among the top 14% of attackers in Europe for total shots per 90, indicating he bears a relentless and hungry nature that would suit the robust and high-voltage football Klopp seeks to implement.

Serbian FA president Nenad Bjekovic even said the ace is "better and more complete than Haaland", with Manchester City’s Norwegian sensation scoring a remarkable 34 goals from 35 fixtures since his £51m release clause was paid to Borussia Dortmund last summer, ranking among the best 1% of strikers in Europe's top five leagues for goals per 90.

Haaland has been a machine in front of goal, possessing a clinical prowess that has somewhat evaded the Reds this term, who have scored 20 goals fewer than the Cityzens in the league this season.

It’s also worth noting that stalwart Roberto Firmino is expected to depart from Anfield upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the term, having been instrumental in the side’s recent success, scoring 108 goals and serving 79 assists from 355 outings.

While Liverpool’s seasonal signings of Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, the latter signing for a club-record £85m, there is a discernible lack of fluidity and verve that was once so innately embedded in Klopp’s system, and Vlahovic might just be the ‘prolific’ and Haaland-like presence to rekindle the fire.