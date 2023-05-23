Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze in the weeks preceding the summer transfer window, with the player currently riding a brightly-hued purple patch.

What's the latest on Eberechi Eze to Liverpool?

According to a recent report from the Evening Standard, Eze is attracting the attention of a host of top European outfits following his exploits this term, with Liverpool joined by the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain in vying for his signature.

The 24-year-old, however, expressed nonchalance at the claims, affirming his only focus was on finishing the season with Palace on a high.

He said: “I’m not really too bothered about that. I’m just focusing on the present. I want to continue enjoying it and contributing to the team as much as I can. I’m improving every game.”

On £30k-per-week at Selhurst Park, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp would do well to find a more dynamic midfield outlet in the Premier League outside the European contenders, and might just turn his attention to the 24-year-old upon the season's conclusion.

Should Liverpool sign Eberechi Eze?

Eze is undoubtedly in some of the most prolific form of his top-flight career having been beset with inconsistency under the tutelage of Patrick Vieira in the earlier phases of the present campaign.

Indeed, having scored ten goals and provided four assists from 29 starting showings in the division, Eze's commendable return of six goals from his past eight matches coincides with the Eagles' seasonal resurgence under the wing of the sagely Roy Hodgson once more, having won five of their past nine games to navigate away from the danger of the drop.

Hailed as Palace's "star man" by Jamie Redknapp, Eze is his outfit's highest-rated performer this term, according to Sofascore, boasting an average score of 7.14 and complementing his direct potency with an 82% average pass success rate, a 65% dribble success rate and an average of 1.1 tackles per outing.

As per FBref, the mercurial midfielder ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 7% for shot-creating actions, the top 16% for progressive carries, the top 1% for successful take-ons and the top 9% for touches in the attacking box per 90.

Should Liverpool further negotiations for the gem, who is valued at just £20m by Football Transfers, they could unlock the perfect midfielder to occupy a roaming role behind Klopp's versatile new talisman Cody Gakpo, who was signed for £35m last winter.

Gakpo is likely considered the replacement for iconic forward Roberto Firmino, who is departing at the end of his contract in several weeks, and ranks among the top 8% of forwards for rate of assists, the top 10% for progressive passes, the top 11% for progressive carries and the top 14% for successful take-ons per 90.

With Eze such a driving force from the centre, pushing into the opposition's penalty area, melding his forward-thinking approach with Gakpo's seamless creative prowess and drifting between direct attack and more fluid positions across the final third to divert defenders and create pockets of space, a brilliant partnership could be created.

Hailed as "magic" by former teammate Christian Benteke, Eze could bring the spark to reignite the fire at Anfield's centre, guiding Liverpool back to glory at the forefront of European football.