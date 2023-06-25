Liverpool have turned their attention to Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba as Jurgen Klopp looks to recraft his side, according to reports.

What's the latest on Edmond Tapsoba to Liverpool?

According to 90min, Liverpool's interest in the Burkina Faso international is acting as a deterrent to Tottenham Hotspur, who are "wary" of several Premier League rivals as they look to bolster their defence.

The Reds are focussing their attention on their midfield with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving next week at the end of their contracts, and Alexis Mac Allister has already arrived for £35m.

But the defence also needs reinforcement and Tapsoba could be the perfect addition to return Anfield to its former vigour, with Die Werkself demanding around £61m for their star defender.

Who could Edmond Tapsoba replace at Liverpool?

Given Liverpool's defensive woes last season and inability to retain their Champions League status after finishing fifth in the Premier League, it's understandable that Klopp is hoping to secure a signature to bolster his backline.

While it is unlikely that Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will be displaced from their starting berths at the centre of the Reds' defence, the pool of depth in the position needs expanding after Joe Gomez and Joel Matip failed to inspire confidence.

The latter, 31-year-old Matip, is approaching the final year of his contract with Liverpool and looks set to remain at the club, departing on a free next summer.

While he is still a valuable backup to have, Tapsoba would be an upgrade and could be viewed as the eventual heir to the Cameroonian, who has made 187 appearances since signing from German outfit Schalke on a free transfer in 2016.

He has won a wealth of major honours during his stay, but after starting just 12 times in the Premier League this term he has received criticism for his "awful" displays by CBS reporter Nico Cantor.

In the 24-year-old Tapsoba, Liverpool would sign a "monster" of a centre-half - as praised by journalist Antonio Mango - who could bring a progressive approach to match Matip's and an iron-clad determination, having averaged 1.5 tackles and three clearances per game last term and won 62% of his ground duels, as per Sofascore.

And given the £37k-per-week ace ranks among the top 5% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive passes, the top 8% for progressive carries and the top 6% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, he could indeed emulate Matip's role at the club.

Liverpool's 6 foot 5 colossus ranks among the top 6% for shot-creating actions, the top 9% for progressive passes and the top 1% for progressive carries per 90, with such parallels strengthening the claim that Tapsoba is a tailor-made replacement.

Liverpool must make their move and reconstruct the club's framework after a lacklustre year, and while Matip is undoubtedly a stalwart, his ship has sailed on Merseyside and Klopp must make his move to sign a burgeoning upgrade in Tapsoba.