Liverpool are keen on completing a deal to bring Paris Saint-Germain defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is El Chadaille Bitshiabu?

The Frenchman is an academy graduate at the Parc des Princes having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to eventually get promoted to the first-team last summer, and he’s already made 16 senior appearances so far this season.

However, the 17-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season meaning that the upcoming window will be Christophe Galtier’s side’s final big opportunity to cash in should they not want to extend his stay further.

Top-flight rivals Leeds United and Fulham have both already been credited with an interest in the centre-back, but the teenager has since caught the eye of two more potential suitors in the division, including Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

According to Le10 Sport (via Empire Of The Kop), Liverpool are “interested” in securing the services of Bitshiabu ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Merseyside outfit, alongside Manchester United, have also now joined the race, with the duo individually expressing a “strong” admiration in “recent days”.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly yet made “no decision” regarding his future in Ligue 1, but the fact that he’s recently changed his agent to Jorge Mendes and Gestifute could give the Reds an advantage with Fabinho, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez also represented by the same company.

Where would Bitshiabu fit in at Liverpool?

Football Insider have reported that Liverpool are open to offers for Joel Matip and Nat Phillips this summer so should one or both of the pair depart, Klopp will need backline reinforcements before the new season kicks off, and that's exactly where Bitshiabu would slot in.

The 6 foot 5 colossus has won 70 per cent of his tackles so far this campaign and has a 91.6% league pass success rate so is extremely comfortable and composed both on the ball and off it, but can also use his height to his advantage at the opposite end of the pitch.

Bitshiabu, who has the versatility to operate at left-back alongside his natural centre-back position, has been hailed a "huge talent" by football scout Jacek Kulig and he wouldn't be a massive earner to have on the books as he only currently pockets £8.9k-per-week, so he would be a relatively cheap and exciting prospect for the long-term future at Anfield.