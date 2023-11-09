Liverpool return to Europa League football this evening as Jurgen Klopp's side look to maintain their perfect continental record this season with victory in France against Toulouse.

While the Reds have been impressive this season following a drastic summer rebuild in midfield, last week's disappointing draw away to Luton Town reminded supporters that this is a squad still in construction.

Nonetheless, Liverpool are third in the Premier League and just three points behind imperious table-toppers Manchester City, who welcome the Merseyside outfit to the Etihad Stadium later this month.

And a win tonight could all but confirm the English side's first-place finish in Group E, enabling further rotation across the final two games of the group stage.

Liverpool team news vs Toulouse

Klopp is forced to contend with a spate of injuries and absences ahead of the trip to the Stadium de Toulouse, with captain Virgil van Dijk not travelling due to illness and midfielders Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch both missing out due to respective setbacks.

This shouldn't be too big a concern for the German manager, however, with heavy rotation expected to combat the relentless schedule; Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez should both be benched.

On a more sombre note, Andy Robertson and Spanish midfielders Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara remain sidelined, with the trio not expected to return to competitive action any time soon.

Harvey Elliott's statistics this season

Given the multitude of midfield absences, it's almost certain that Harvey Elliott will find his name back on the starting teamsheet, though the 20-year-old would probably have received a starting berth regardless.

After playing such an important role last season, making 46 appearances, Elliott has been pushed further toward the periphery following the summer additions and has only played one Premier League match from the outset.

Despite this, he has showcased his qualities terrifically and is starting to combine the cogs, having produced the looping assist for Luis Diaz's late equaliser at Kenilworth Road and played every minute of Liverpool's European campaign so far.

As per FBref, the £40k-per-week ace ranks among the top 14% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and shot-creating actions, the top 11% for progressive passes and blocks and the top 6% for progressive carries per 90.

His playmaking prowess will be crucial against Toulouse, and could boost the exploits of exciting teenage talent Ben Doak ahead of him, who will perhaps earn a start with Salah probably moving to the bench.

Why Ben Doak must start vs Toulouse

The obvious factor behind Doak's potential role from the opening whistle is Salah's need for rest, but, more to the point, the Scottish 17-year-old has belied his tender years to make three appearances this season and has already started in the Europa League, playing 61 minutes against LASK.

Described as a "prodigy” by reporter Keifer MacDonald, Doak is diminutive in stature - 5 foot 8 - but capable of running at breakneck speed and possesses deceptive strength and a deft weaving motion that is courtesy of his low centre of gravity.

Doak's electric presence down the right flank could cause all sorts of problems for the French opposition and could be nicely charged by Elliott's creative support behind.

Having been hailed for his "explosive" presence by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Doak is a frightening prospect and Klopp clearly values him highly, eager to provide him with opportunities to continue his integration into the first team.

Liverpool are in a good position and can afford to make rotations in this manner at this stage, but Doak is not just a number and could truly announce himself to the major stage with a convincing performance tonight.