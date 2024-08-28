Liverpool have enquired about the possibility of signing another bargain attacker after the arrival of Federico Chiesa, according to a new report.

It has been a frustrating summer for Liverpool supporters at times, as the club have taken their time to get their transfer business underway. However, with two days of the window left, it appears they are now starting to get very busy.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool have finally got their first transfer through the door under manager Arne Slot, with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili joining the club in a £30 million deal from Spanish side Valenica. The Georgia international is seen as a long-term replacement for Alisson and is spending the rest of this season at Valenica.

Liverpool's departures Signed for Fabio Carvalho Brentford Adrian Real Betis Calvin Ramsey (Loan) Wigan Athletic (Loan) Thiago Alcântara Retired Joel Matip Without a club Rhys Williams (Loan) Morecambe Bobby Clark Red Bull Salzburg Sepp van den Berg Brentford Giorgi Mamardashvili (Loan) Valencia

But he doesn’t look like he is the only signing arriving at Anfield in this transfer window, as Liverpool now close in on the signing of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa. The Italian is said to have agreed a four-year contract with the Merseyside club, following talks earlier this week.

It has since been reported that Liverpool and Serie A giants Juventus have agreed a meagre £10 million fee, with £2.5m in add-ons, that will see Chiesa swap Turin for Merseyside. The 26-year-old has been with Juventus on a permanent basis since July 2022, but he did spend time on loan with the Italians from Fiorentina in 2020 to 2022.

As well as looking to wrap up a deal for Chiesa, another player who could be on Liverpool’s radar is Crystal Palace winger Ebere Eze. Palace are reportedly expecting offers for their talisman between now and the end of the transfer window, and Liverpool are said to be weighing up a move for the youngster, who impressed in Euro 2024 with England.

But while Eze may be an option for Liverpool, the Premier League side are also said to be considering another shrewd purchase after signing Chiesa, who could be even cheaper than the Italian.

Liverpool make an enquiry for Rayan Cherki

According to L'Equipe, relayed by Get Football News France, Liverpool have made an enquiry over the possibility of signing Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki. The 21-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with the French side, and Lyon are looking to move him on as they do not want to let him go for free.

The Ligue 1 side could be looking to offer Cherki a new contract as we enter the closing stages of the transfer window, but as it stands a fee of £12.5m or potentially even less would be enough tempt them into using him to balance the books. PSG had agreed a fee to sign the player, only for Cherki to pull out of the deal as he wanted to join Borussia Dortmund instead, but the German side have yet to table a formal offer.

The report states that Liverpool have made an enquiry over a possible purchase, although it hasn't gone any further than that at this stage, so it's unclear whether he's seen as an alternative or an addition to Chiesa.

The 21-year-old has earned some rave reviews in France, as he was described by pundit Frank Leboeuf as being “unbelievable” and “one of the best players on Earth”.