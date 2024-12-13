Liverpool have made an enquiry about signing one of world football's most revered young midfielders, and his club are worried, according to a new report from Germany.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool are flying high at the top of the Premier League and Champions League, but Arne Slot isn't ready to rest on his laurels heading into the second-half of the season. The Dutchman is reportedly looking to strengthen his squad, with a number of names already being linked.

Among those being touted for a potential move to Anfield are Fulham's American full-back Antonee Robinson, Sporting star Geovany Quenda and even Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk.

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram is also interesting the Reds, according to Calcio Mercato, which claims the Merseyside club are are eyeing Thuram, the son of France legend Lilian Thuram, as a possible replacement for Darwin Nunez, who has been tipped to leave Anfield in the near future.

The 27-year-old is Serie A's second-top scorer this season with 10 goals in 15 games, and has previously been described as "an exceptional player of the highest international class" by his former Borussia Monchengladbach manager, Daniel Farke.

Simons enquiry leaves loan club worried

According to a new report from Sport Bild, Liverpool are also one of a number of clubs interested in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons. The Dutchman is currently on-loan at Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain, and Bild claim that the German club are exploring the possibility of making the move permanent following an impressive season-and-a-half at the Red Bull Arena.

The publication says that Leipzig want to open talks with PSG as soon as possible, but that they will face two major roadblocks in their pursuit to land Simons permanently. The first is that PSG are expected to demand around £67 million for the 21-year-old, a figure which is outside of Leipzig's budget.

The second is that a host of major European clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Inter Milan, also want him, and have all recently made contact to find out about his future plans.

Bild claims that moving forward Simons wants to play Champions League football and have a chance at winning titles, neither of which Leipzig can guarantee, leaving the Bundesliga outfit worried about losing their star man.

Simons has earned praise from all corners of the footballing world for his performances for Leipzig, former club PSV Eindhoven and the Dutch national team. Earlier this year, Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund described him as an "exceptional" player.

"He is a very good player. He had a very good European Championship and a great season with Leipzig," Freund said. “He's developed really well. I think he's going to have a really good career at the highest level. He has everything, mentality, character."

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, once said of Simons: "The drive he has, the passion with which he conquers balls and recognises situations are top. His enormous drive as well – that is almost un-Dutch. I think you can see that he was trained abroad. He almost has a southern European doggedness in his game.”