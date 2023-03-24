Liverpool have not been at the races this season and are seemingly looking to craft a future that keeps the club at the forefront of the Premier League track, with Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri targetted for transfer.

What's the latest on Ethan Nwaneri to Liverpool?

According to journalist Tom Canton, speaking on The Gooner Talk YouTube Channel, Jurgen Klopp's Reds are among the interested suitors for the 16-year-old prodigy, who is the Premier League's youngest-ever player after making an appearance against Brentford earlier this season, aged just 15-year-old.

Canton said:

“We still don’t know if the youngster will be committing his future to Arsenal.

“Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and a number of other clubs are all interested in the youngster, who became the youngest Premier League player ever against Brentford in that game earlier this season.

With mounting intrigue in such a precocious talent, Liverpool will be hoping to take the lead in the race and present the starlet with a tantalising deal too good to turn down.

Who is Ethan Nwaneri?

His record-breaking, if fleeting, debut for the Gunners in September remains the solitary involvement he has had in a competitive professional encounter, but this is no detriment to Nwaneri's development.

Once lauded as a "special' talent by senior peer Granit Xhaka, the Hale End phenom has scored four goals and provided four assists for the youth outfit this year from 20 outings, recently hailed as "impressive" by Kaya Kaynak for catching the eye in the FA Youth Cup.

Having scored seven goals and supplied five assists from 18 games for the U18s before earning chances within the U21 fold, Nwaneri is a coveted talent, and it is no wonder that so many Premier League outfits are desperate to secure his name.

If Liverpool prove successful in their pursuit, Nwaneri could follow in the footsteps of Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and Stefan Bajcetic, with the triad of teenagers all joining the Merseyside outfit in their formative years and now flourishing in Klopp's plans.

The latter, in particular, could be a gem for Nwaneri to model his own development off; signing from Celta Vigo for £224,000 in 2020, as a 16-year-old himself, Bajcetic has been Liverpool's shining light this season and heralded as a man with a "big future" by The Athletic's James Pearce.

With Klopp also waxing lyrical over his prized starlet, calling him "exceptional", Nwaneri must take note and consider the platform that could be handed to him at Anfield, with prodigious talent springing up lightning-fast at present.

Signing Arsenal's remarkable young talent would be met with universal approval from the Reds fan base, but he could not be expected to make an impact among the seniors right away, instead integrating slowly and absorbing the fruits of his team-mates' labour.

The youth are receiving a platform to rise to prominence under Klopp's wing, and if Nwaneri does indeed decide to exit north London, Merseyside might be the most auspicious route to an emergence as a world-class phenom and Anfield's next big thing over the coming years.