Liverpool have been dealt a blow after learning that Eintracht Frankfurt defender and Reds target Evan Ndicka is closing in on a move to AS Roma, according to reports.

Who is Evan Ndicka?

Ndicka currently plays his football at the Deutsche Bank Park having moved there back in July 2018, and he's since clocked up a total of 180 appearances, but with his contract set to expire at the end of the season and the fact that he's rejected several new offers to extend his stay with Oliver Glasner's side, is expected to become a free agent in the upcoming window.

In the Premier League, the Daily Mirror previously reported that the Reds, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were all firmly in the race to sign the 23-year-old, with transfer expert Graeme Bailey further revealing that FSG and Jurgen Klopp had contacted his representatives to ask for updates on his situation, but they have since suffered a massive transfer setback.

Who is signing Ndicka?

According to 90min, AS Roma are now "confident" of completing the free signing of Ndicka, despite interest from Liverpool, Spurs and even Manchester City. Barcelona also "showed a willingness" earlier in the year, but they have since "backed away" from a move. The 6 foot 2 colossus is likely "on his way" to Italy to link up with Jose Mourinho's outfit, who are optimistic that they can reach an agreement in the "near future".

Liverpool missing out on sealing a free transfer, especially for a centre-back like Ndicka who has been dubbed a “towering” titan by journalist Jacque Talbot, will be a major blow for Klopp, who will know how much of a rock his target can be at the heart of a backline.

The 2021/22 Europa League champion is currently averaging 4.8 clearances and 2.6 aerial wins per league game, via WhoScored, not to mention that he’s won 17 tackles from 24 players challenged since the start of the term, so he would have slotted perfectly into the defence alongside the likes of Virgil Van Dijk with his calm but physical presence.

Whilst the Paris native is strong in the natural aspect of a defender's game, he also likes to get involved at the attacking end of the spectrum having posted 22 goal contributions (12 goals and ten assists) in 180 Frankfurt outings, making him a real threat at both ends of the pitch.

Finally, Ndicka also has the versatility to operate at left-back alongside his usual central role which would have been a great quality for the boss to have at his disposal given his track record with defensive injuries, but he will now have to turn his attention elsewhere over the summer.