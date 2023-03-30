Liverpool are firmly in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Ndicka to Liverpool?

Football Insider have reported that the Reds are willing to listen to offers for both Joel Matip and Nat Phillips at the end of the season, meaning that backline reinforcements will be needed should they depart. The 23-year-old Frenchman has been identified as an ideal candidate, as will be out of contract upon the conclusion of the current term and having told Oliver Glasner’s side that he won’t be signing a new deal, is set to become a free agent on the market.

Mundo Deportivo credited Jurgen Klopp and his outfit with an initial interest in the centre-back last week, and speaking about the chances of a deal happening to GiveMeSport, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has admitted that the Merseysiders “appreciate the talent” on offer, making this “one to watch” in the months ahead.

Now, according to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool are “in the fight” to sign Ndicka but are expected to face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona also name-checked.

The Anfield side believe that their target “ticks all the boxes” and is the “perfect profile” of defender that they look for, not to mention that it would cost absolutely nothing to secure his services. The Reds have “followed” the £12k-p/w star ever since he was a teenager and it’s stated that landing a free agent in defence would significantly help the boss spend a larger amount of his summer budget on a number of new additions in the midfield.

Liverpool's alternative to Gvardiol...

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol in recent months, but with a £97m release clause that doesn't even become active until next year, he would cost astronomically more than Ndicka.

Frankfurt's 6 foot 3 colossus is an absolute rock at the heart of the backline and uses his physical presence and height to his advantage, as he’s currently averaging five clearances and 2.8 aerial wins per league game, via WhoScored. The “towering” defender, as lauded by journalist Jacque Talbot, is also strong in the offensive aspect of his play, having scored 11 goals and provided ten assists at Frankfurt, highlighting the threat he provides when getting on the end of long balls and set pieces (Transfermarkt).

Ndicka knows what it takes to be successful on the big stage having lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy back in 2021/22, so would be able to match the winning mentality of the squad already on Merseyside.