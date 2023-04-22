Liverpool are preparing to table a contract offer for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Ndicka to Liverpool?

The Frenchman will be out of contract at the Deutsche Bank Park at the end of the season, and having rejected several fresh terms to extend his stay, is set to become a free agent on the market - alerting Jurgen Klopp and FSG who are reportedly open to offers for both Joel Matip and Nat Phillips.

The Daily Mirror have name-checked the Reds, alongside Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, as three of the main potential suitors in the race to sign the 23-year-old, and they have already taken their initial interest one step further.

Transfer expert and journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed that the Merseyside outfit have "asked" to be given updates on the 6 foot 3 colossus’ situation by his representatives as they consider whether to make an approach during the upcoming window, and it appears that they have already made their decision.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool and Spurs are expected to go “head-to-head” to try and win the services of Ndicka later in the summer. The Anfield and N17 outfit’s are “both set to make contract proposals” for the centre-back upon the conclusion of the current campaign as they believe he “fits the ideal profile”. The Eintracht star predominantly operates as a left-sided central defender and it’s stated that this is a position that the Reds are “eager to improve”, with his physical attributes making him a “powerhouse” at both ends of the pitch.

Should Liverpool take a chance on Ndicka?

Liverpool knowing that Ndicka would be available on a free transfer makes this a move that is relatively risk-free with them having to pay nothing, and having been hailed a “towering” titan by journalist Jacque Talbot, the hierarchy should 100% bring him on board.

The left-footed ace currently averages 4.9 clearances and 2.6 aerial wins per league game, via WhoScored, whilst recording 15 tackles won from 21 players challenged this season, so is a rock at the heart of the defensive backline.

The Europa League winner and Champions League participant has also proven that he can be a poacher at the opposite end of the field having posted 21 goal contributions (11 goals and ten assists) in 177 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt, so this is a deal that the club shouldn’t even have to think twice about wrapping up should the opportunity present itself.