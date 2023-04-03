Liverpool have “asked” to be given updates on the situation of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka ahead of the summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

What's the latest on Ndicka to Liverpool?

Football Insider reported in March that the Reds are expected to offload at least one of their centre-back options during the upcoming window with Joel Matip the one most likely to be sold, so a defensive reinforcement will be needed should he depart.

Ndicka will be out of contract in the summer and having rejected several new offers to extend his stay at the Deutsche Bank Park, is set to become a free agent which has alerted the hierarchy at Anfield.

The Daily Mirror claim that the Merseyside outfit are firmly in the race to secure the 23-year-old’s signature having followed him ever since he was a teenager, not to mention that Jurgen Klopp believes he ticks all the right boxes. However, the boss is set to face plenty of competition with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham also monitoring him in the Premier League.

Taking to Twitter, Bailey revealed that Liverpool, alongside newly named suitors Manchester City, have both approached the representatives of Ndicka to make their interest known. He wrote:

“Liverpool and Manchester City have asked the representatives of Evan Ndicka to be kept informed of his plans ahead of his departure from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.” Expanding in his column for 90min, the reporter stated that the Reds are one of the latest to “enter the running” for Ndicka who is viewed as a suitable alternative to RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol.

Where would Ndicka fit in at Liverpool?

Ndicka stands at a staggering height of 6 foot 4 and when considering building the long-term future of Liverpool, he could be the perfect partner for Virgil Van Dijk.

Lauded a “towering” defender by journalist Jacque Talbot, the left-footed ace currently averages five clearances and 2.7 aerial wins per league game, highlighting the rock he is at the heart of a backline (WhoScored). The £12k-p/w talent also provides a threat when it comes to set pieces and contributing to his team’s efforts in the final third having scored 11 goals and recorded ten assists during his time at Frankfurt (Transfermarkt).

Finally, Ndicka additionally has the flexibility to operate at left-back which could be an attractive attribute to Klopp given his history of defensive injuries, making this deal even more of a no-brainer to complete.