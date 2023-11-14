A "world-class" Liverpool superstar has been linked with a shock move away from Anfield in the near future, with a fresh claim suggesting as much.

Big Liverpool players could leave

The Reds have gone into the final international break full of confidence, with Sunday's 3-0 win at home to Brentford seeing them jump into second place in the Premier League table. There is only one point separating Jurgen Klopp's side and leaders Manchester City, ahead of what is a monumental clash at the Etihad on November 25th, with an exciting title race in prospect.

So far this season, many of Liverpool's most high-profile players have stood tall and performed superbly, whether it be Alisson in goal, captain Virgil van Dijk at the back, or Mohamed Salah further forward. Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, however, after a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad was rejected in the summer transfer window, while Thiago is another big name who could leave the Reds, with Inter Milan keen on signing him in 2024.

Now, a new transfer report suggests that another of Liverpool's star figures could be of interest, in what represents a concerning update.

According to a report from Spain, Real Madrid are eyeing a big-money move for Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, seeing him as a great option to bring in as Dani Carvajal's successor at right-back.

The La Liga giants are willing to pay more than €80m (£70m) for the services of the 25-year-old, and while manager Carlo Ancelotti could leave at the end of the season, he would still help get a deal over the line for the Reds ace.

Madrid appear to be building another special team of world-renowned players, with Jude Bellingham coming in and Kylian Mbappe potentially arriving next year, and it looks as though Alexander-Arnold is the player they have earmarked for that right-back spot.

While clearly a worrying update from a Liverpool perspective, their brilliant homegrown star may not want to leave his boyhood club at this point, and the Reds should be demanding far more for his services than £70m. Alexander-Arnold is one of the most gifted players to have ever emerged from the Merseysiders' academy, and he has grown into a genuinely elite player, producing levels of creativity from right-back that few have produced from that position in history.

In fact, Alexander-Arnold's numbers throughout his career sum up just how special he is, not to mention winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup, among other trophies.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool stats Total Appearances 287 Goals 16 Assists 75

Former Reds midfielder Lucas Leiva has described him as "world-class", such is his ability, and the fact that he is still only 25 years of age means that he has a big chunk of his career ahead of him. Alexander-Arnold is simply too special a talent to let go at the peak of his powers, and while some of his defensive work could possibly still be improved, this is someone who may well be a key man for another decade, quite possibly taking over the captaincy from Van Dijk one day.