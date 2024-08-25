Yet to make a single signing so far this summer, Liverpool are now reportedly expected to submit a contract offer to sign Arne Slot's first Anfield arrival before Friday's deadline.

Liverpool transfer rumours

With Michael Edwards back and Richard Hughes arriving to take the sporting director role, many believed that Liverpool could be back to their best in the transfer market. And on the outgoings front, that can be said. The Reds have shown the door to Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Clark and Sepp van den Berg in recent weeks, raising around £60m in the process.

So, the funds are certainly there and any business that Liverpool complete would fit into their sustainable model. Yet, with days to go until the transfer window slams shut, they remain without an arrival. However, the player who could end the current drought is Giorgi Mamardashvili after Alisson Becker confirmed Liverpool's interest in the Valencia shot-stopper whilst reaffirming his own position.

As the Reds potentially strengthen their goalkeeping options, meanwhile, they're reportedly expected to make their move to sign an attacking reinforcement. According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are expected to offer a contract of between four and five years to Jonathan David as they attempt to lure the Lille forward to Anfield before Friday, with Slot personally keen on the player.

The deal won't come cheap, however, with the French club demanding up to €50m (£42m) to sell their star man this summer. What's more, given that Napoli have reportedly already agreed personal terms with David, Liverpool will have to act quickly in pursuit of his signature this month.

"Superb" David could rival Nunez

With Slot reportedly keen to sign David, Darwin Nunez could quickly become an Anfield outcast under the Dutchman. The former Feyenoord boss appears to prefer a calmer approach to Jurgen Klopp's heavy metal football, which may see the chaos that Nunez provides become an instant negative rather than something that the Reds benefit from.

David, meanwhile, would bring that composure. The forward has consistently proved his goalscoring prowess in recent years and is already proving it this season, with three goals in five games for Lille. A rise that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig saw coming, he dubbed David a "superb prospect" in 2019. Now, five years later, he could finally get his big move.

At 24 years old, there's still plenty more to come from David and he's undoubtedly one to watch in the final few days of the summer transfer window.