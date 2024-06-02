As they look to ensure a smooth transition into the Arne Slot era, Liverpool are reportedly expected to begin talks to hand the Dutchman a fresh face that he personally wants to sign this summer.

Liverpool transfer news

Starting fresh without Klopp won't be easy, but with Michael Edwards at the helm, Liverpool's transition should certainly be easier than it could have been. The returning club chief, unlike in his first stint, finds a squad already capable of winning silverware with added adjustments now needed to take Liverpool 2.0 back next to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Those added adjustments are likely to arrive in the summer transfer window, with the Reds already linked with the likes of Antonio Silva and Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins. The latter could be a particularly impressive signing, especially since it would also weaken a top-four rival in Villa, whilst arguably unleashing Mohamed Salah again once and for all at Anfield. Only time will tell whether Edwards can pull off such a deal, however.

The same can be said for Crysencio Summerville. According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are "expected to begin" talks to sign Summerville soon with Chelsea also eyeing a similar move for the Dutch winger.

After Leeds United suffered play-off heartbreak at Wembley, losing 1-0 against Southampton, a deal should be easier to negotiate on paper for Liverpool this summer, as Summerville potentially takes the Premier League step he didn't get at Elland Road this season.

The Championship's Player of the Season, Summerville has attracted plenty of fans, which seemingly includes Slot, who personally wants to sign the Leeds star in the coming months, according to reports. He's certainly a player capable of stepping up to the top-flight, but now it's up to Chelsea and Liverpool to make their moves.

"Creative" Summerville can replace Diaz

As Luis Diaz's future remains in doubt, Liverpool would be wise to start thinking about potential replacements, making Summerville an ideal move. The winger, who is still just 22 years old, has proven his goalscoring touch in the Championship and if replicated in the Premier League, would offer the Reds the ruthlessness that Diaz lacks in front of goal.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Crysencio Summerville Luis Diaz Goals 19 8 Assists 9 5 Expected Goals 16.4 11.9 Key Passes 112 64

What's most impressive is that Summerville, valued at £30m, outperformed his expected goals by just under three goals, highlighting his clinical nature in front of goal. And where he was clinical, Diaz was wasteful, underperforming by over three goals in a frustrating campaign at times.

It's that form that saw Summerville handed impressive praise throughout the season, with Daniel Farke saying via The Leeds Press: “This is exactly what we need, to think about the side [and] don’t be annoyed when you’re sometimes not in the starting line-up. It’s more like when you’re on the pitch, give everything for this group.

“His reaction, not just in possession, because he’s an outstanding creative player, we know this, but also how hard he worked for the team. This is exactly what we need and many compliments to him.”