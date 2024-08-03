With their first pre-season under Arne Slot well underway, Liverpool could finally seal their first arrival of the summer transfer window - with an offer reportedly expected in the coming days.

Liverpool transfer news

A new manager, a new sporting director in Richard Hughes and the return of Michael Edwards, combined with international tournaments this summer, was always going to delay the Reds in their transfer business. However, now in August, some may have expected those at Anfield to have had at least one deal over the line. Alas, that hasn't been the case, and it seems as though they won't be rushed into securing incomings that aren't deemed suitable enough.

The lack of fresh faces hasn't stopped Slot's first pre-season from going to plan, either. The Dutchman has overseen friendly victories over Real Betis and Premier League rivals Arsenal, during which Liverpool fans got a potential glimpse of what he's asking his new side to do.

That's not to say that fresh faces won't be on their way, with fresh reports suggesting the exact opposite. According to Sportmediaset via TuttoJuve, Liverpool are expected to submit an offer for Teun Koopmeiners in the coming days in a deal that would see them sign a midfielder who previously worked under Slot at AZ Alkmaar.

Previous reports indicated that Atalanta have set a hefty price tag of £50m for the Dutchman, which would undoubtedly kickstart the Reds' transfer window just before the Premier League campaign gets underway. Following rumours that Wataru Endo has been attracting the interest of Marseille, who even saw a bid rejected, those at Anfield may well be in need of a midfield addition this summer. And Koopmeiners would certainly be an impressive coup.

"Complete" Koopmeiners can replace Endo

Although Koopmeiners' main position is attacking midfield, his ability to play in both central and defensive midfield means that he could emerge to replace Endo in the long term. The former Stuttgart man even admitted that he is not a long-term solution at the heart of Liverpool's midfield at 31 years old, saying (via This is Anfield): "I don’t care about those reports, but I also think it would be better to get a No. 6 midfielder."

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Teun Koopmeiners Wataru Endo Goals 12 1 Assists 5 0 Ball recoveries 150 108 Tackles won 24 28

The numbers instantly highlight Koopmeiners' versatility, managing to match Endo defensively whilst also adding an attacking element that the current Liverpool midfielder lacks.

Described as "complete" by analyst Ben Mattinson, the Atalanta man could be the final piece of the Reds' midfield rebuild and the key to the perfect debut season for Slot at Anfield. Having worked with the Dutchman before, it would feel somewhat fitting that Koopmeiners emerges to finally kickstart Liverpool's summer less than two weeks until the Premier League campaign gets underway.

All eyes will be on Slot's first Premier League game against Ipswich Town, which may yet feature a fresh face in the form of Koopmeiners.