Liverpool have been tipped to make a move as early as the January transfer window to replace stalwart defender Virgil van Dijk amid ongoing contract uncertainty surrounding the Reds skipper.

Van Dijk facing key Liverpool decision

As it stands, Virgil van Dijk will leave Liverpool as a free agent next summer, with the Dutchman into the final months of his contract at Anfield. The defender cast doubt on his future under Arne Slot ahead of the 24/25 Premier League campaign, but appears to have made his mind up to stay on for both club and country for now.

Speaking over the international break, he told the media: “At both teams, I am still Virgil van Dijk, the big leader, and I certainly want to remain that for the next two years.

"It is also about the confidence you get and you look at your own ability and ask whether you are still important enough. I am very much important, on and off the pitch. I don't like to say that about myself, but I am. The responsibility at the club and at the national team is still super big.”

Liverpool are almost certain to offer one of their best ever players a new deal, though he will head into the 2025/26 campaign having just turned 34 years old and a succession plan will be needed.

Virgil van Dijk's Liverpool record Appearances 273 Goals scored 23 Major trophies 5

The Reds have already shown their flexibility in that regard this summer, agreeing a deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia before loaning him back to the Spanish club, with the plan eventually that the Georgian will replace Alisson at Anfield.

They may wish to do something similar with Van Dijk, with no backup even at the club following the departure of Joel Matip at the end of last season. And, according to one report, they could move as soon as January.

Liverpool chasing "fantastic" defender

That comes courtesy of a report from Spain, which names Liverpool as one of three clubs chasing 24-year-old defender Loic Bade. The report claims that the Reds are up against European giants PSG and Bayern Munich for his signature, with Bade having impressed in the south of Spain for Sevilla.

Dubbed a "fantastic" talent on X by talent scout Jacek Kulig back during his time in Ligue 1, an ill-fated spell at Nottingham Forest tempered expectations but he is now showing glimpses of his true potential.

Though he signed a new contract earlier this year, the report points to a 60m euro (£50.1m) release clause in his deal, which clubs can activate from January, though his £68,000 a week deal runs until 2029 which means that anything less is unlikely to be considered.

All three sides "see him as a key piece" of their future defences, and that Liverpool "consider him a serious option to replace Virgil Van Dijk" and an "ideal candidate" for their backline.

Of course, Van Dijk will not be leaving the club in January, but should Liverpool be serious about their interest they may wish to get ahead of their rivals and secure his replacement even before his eventual departure.