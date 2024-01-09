The narrative was that Liverpool had lost Mohamed Salah (AFCON) and, less prominently but perhaps just as importantly, Wataru Endo (Asia Cup), but Jurgen Klopp's boys still emerged from the Emirates Stadium as victors in the FA Cup third round.

What wasn't anticipated was the absence of commander Virgil van Dijk, with the Netherlands captain sidelined due to illness and leaving Liverpool without their spine - chuck the injured Dominik Szoboszlai into the mix too, and Arsenal were favourites to prevail, regardless of their recent slump in form.

But while Van Dijk didn't feature, Liverpool's defensive pairing - Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah - proved themselves against a talented Gunners frontline, and these players have possibly stopped Klopp's transfer team from rashly moving to bolster the backline this month in light of Joel Matip's season-ending ACL injury, suffered against Fulham one month ago.

That can wait for summer, when Liverpool can move with greater freedom and option, securing the perfect fit to strengthen the defence for years to come.

That player might have been found in Sporting Lisbon's Ousmane Diomande...

Liverpool transfer news - Ousmane Diomande

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool admire Sporting Lisbon central defender Diomande and have been impressed by his immense displays in the rearguard this season, though it won't be easy to secure his signature.

The 20-year-old is contracted until 2027 and has a buyout clause of €80m (£69m), which gives Sporting leverage and command in any discussions with interested parties.

Liverpool will need to act swiftly though, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United all credited with an interest - the latter, in particular, are believed to be willing to launch a 'crazy' offer to snap him up.

Ousmane Diomande's style of play

Diomande has been said to have the trappings of an "elite talent" and there is little question that he will earn a move to a team considered among the upper echelon in the European pantheon, should he continue his current rate of development.

Having amassed 38 appearances for the Leões since signing from Danish side FC Midtjylland for an initial fee of €7.5m (£6m) on January 31, 2023, so far scoring three goals and supplying an assist, Diomande is performing at a prodigious level and will be eager to move to a team such as Liverpool as he establishes himself further.

As per FBref, the Ivorian ace ranks among the top 16% of centre-halfs across divisions similar to Liga Portugal for goals scored, the top 9% for shot-creating actions, the top 3% for pass completion, the top 2% for passes attempted, the top 5% for progressive passes, the top 8% for progressive carries and the top 7% for successful take-ons per 90.

Such metrics may well be emblematic of how Sporting plays: aggressive, on the front foot, enterprising and inventive in possession and progression. For example, Goncalo Inacio - another Liverpool target - is similarly "incredible" in his expression on the field, as was said by journalist Moby Haque.

But then, Diomande still thrives under Ruben Amorin and it would be unfair to praise the system without hailing the players that make the cogs spin.

And it is his style of play that has provided him with a starring role in the team despite his youthful age and inexperience.

Ousmane Diomande's season in numbers

Diomande has been proclaimed to be “one of the most exciting CB prospects in Europe" by scout Jacek Kulig and it's clear to see why, having wedged his way into contention last term and now cemented a starting berth with Liga Portugal's current table-toppers.

As per Sofascore, Diomande has started 15 times in the Portuguese top-flight this term, posting one goal and one assist apiece, completing 91% of his passes, averaging 5.7 ball recoveries per game and succeeding with 73% of his dribbles and 64% of his duels.

Ousmane Diomande: Biggest Strengths # Passing # Tackling # Dribbling *Sourced via WhoScored

It is this remarkable convergence of facets into a cohesive whole, an amalgamation of many core qualities, that has attracted vested interest from some of the Premier League's most prestigious outfits.

While Liverpool would face some strong competition for his signature, Klopp will be convinced that he can land the player, especially given that his dynamic approach sets him up to be the perfect successor to Matip.

Why Ousmane Diomande could succeed Joel Matip

Matip has been a stalwart for Liverpool since joining on a free transfer from Schalke in 2015 (that agreement was the first bit of confirmed business of the Klopp era on Merseyside) and has been hailed

Performing 201 times, the 32-year-old Cameroonian has won the full sweep of silverware under Klopp's management and, out of contract at the end of the campaign, will depart a legend, his name forever etched into the sprawling history of Liverpool football club.

But why would Diomande, specifically, be a good fit to succeed the £100k-per-week titan in the Liverpool backline? Principally, his athleticism and willingness to push the ball forward - be that through his ball-playing ability or directly, with it at his feet - the Sporting starlet offers the distinctive qualities that few centre-backs boast.

Matip can, though, ranking among the top 15% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 6% for progressive carries, the top 5% for touches in the attacking penalty area and the top 13% for passes attempted, progressive passes and aerial duels won per 90.

In fact, the 6 foot 5 phenom has even led assistant coach Pep Lijnders to laud the "classic Joel dribble", with the rangy, gangly giant defying the conventions of anatomical structuring to weave and dance and prance into the danger area, something that gets the Anfield masses cheering and offers a weapon that few teams even thought was worth given thought to.

Diomande is really in the infancy of his career but he offers numerous qualities that should provide him with the right tools to sculpt a brilliant career for himself, and maybe that will be at Liverpool.