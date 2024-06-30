Liverpool are reportedly battling one of their rivals for the signing of a "fantastic" Euro 2024 player this summer, following a "multi-million" offer for a Reds superstar.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds continue to be linked with new signings who are perfect for Arne Slot, as the Dutchman looks to make a flying start after replacing the iconic Jurgen Klopp as manager earlier this summer.

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo has emerged as a candidate to strengthen Liverpool's defence, with doubts in centre-back areas going into the campaign. Joel Matip is departing, Ibrahima Konate's injuries are a concern and Jarell Quansah is still maturing, so additions are required.

The Merseysiders are also reportedly in contention to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich this summer, with the Germany international potentially looking for a fresh challenge at this point in his career. The 29-year-old is out of contract at the Bundesliga giants next summer, so it could suit all parties to cash in on him now.

Napoli icon Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has also been backed to seal an incredible move to Liverpool in the coming weeks and months, in what could have the potential to be one of the club's most exciting signings in years. The winger is starring for Georgia at Euro 2024, scoring the opening goal in his country's famous 2-0 win over Portugal on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool eyeing "fantastic" ace after bid for superstar

According to a new report from Spanish publication Marca (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are battling Newcastle for the signing of Georgia and Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. The 23-year-old is another player who is impressing for his country at the Euros alongside Kvaratskhelia, helping them reach the knockout stages.

However, a key aspect of this report is that the Reds' interest has arrived because of a "multi-million" offer for Alisson from Saudi Arabia, with the Valencia ace seen as a strong replacement for the Brazilian should he make a shock exit in the summer. Liverpool are the "first team in line" to get him as things stand.

While Mamardashvili is clearly an excellent young 'keeper with a big future ahead of him, Liverpool must still do all they can to ensure that Alisson remains between the sticks for the foreseeable future.

In the eyes of many, the 31-year-old is the leading player in the world in his position, proving to be a stunning signing for the Reds since arriving from Roma in 2018, and there should be no sign of his peak ending for a long time.

Alisson is bordering on irreplaceable, such is his level, but if the worst-case scenario does happen and he leaves Anfield this summer, Mamardashvili would at least represent a formidable long-term option.

He has been superb at the Euros, playing a big role in Georgia progressing, with Real Madrid defender Nacho describing him as "fantastic" in the tournament to date, and he should only improve with age.