Liverpool appear to be in a race with Manchester City as the pair eye up an impressive teenager ahead of a 2025 move, according to a fresh report.

Liverpool spoiled for choice in attack

Arne Slot's arrival at Anfield has hardly seen the Reds miss a beat as he seamlessly took over the squad left by Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds making just a single outfield signing over the summer, much to the frustration of their fanbase.

Juventus forward Federico Chiesa was the only arrival, signing a four-year deal worth £150,000 a week. However, he has made just a single Premier League appearance to date and missed the international break with Italy through an unspecified injury, continuing a running theme across his career.

Nonetheless, his presence bolsters an already brimming array of options in attack for the new Liverpool boss. As it stands, Mohammed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz appear to be his preferred trio, but he can also call on Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliot as well as Chiesa when fit, in what appears to be the deepest attack in the Premier League.

There may still remain question marks over Nunez's long-term future at the club, however, with the Uruguayan yet to truly deliver on the potential he promised during his time in Portugal, while Mohamed Salah will be out of contract this summer and has long been a target for Saudi Arabia.

Now, the Reds have been linked with a move for a teenage gem who drew comparisons to Lionel Messi as they look to rejuvenate their ranks.

Liverpool and Man City chase Premier League forward

That is according to a report in Spain, which claims that Liverpool and Manchester City have both sat up and taken notice of the performances of Brighton loanee Facundo Buonanotte this season.

Related 5 potential replacements for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool, but who could be in line to succeed him at Anfield?

The Argentine broke through at CA Rosario Central under the management of former Man City striker Carlos Tevez, and he revealed that the teenager reminded him of his one-time teammate Messi.

“I watch football and it’s been a long time since I’ve seen someone play who gives me as much pleasure as Buonanotte. When he brakes and accelerates, he reminds me of [Lionel] Messi. He is at a very high level.”

Bought by Brighton, he was sent on loan to Leicester City for the 2024-25 campaign and has already played a starring role for Steve Cooper's side, grabbing three goals and two assists in the first stage of the Premier League season.

Facundo Buonanotte for Leicester City Appearances 7 Goals 3 Assists 2 Minutes per goal/assist 92.6 Yellow Cards 3

He drew plenty of praise from his current manager too, with Cooper explaining “He’s aggressive, a risk-taker with the ball and for a creative player he really puts in a defensive effort as well".

Now, those attributes have attracted attention, with the report claiming that both Man City and Liverpool are "showing interest" in the youngster. It is added that the Argentine "could leave Brighton" next summer, but that the Seagulls would "not let him go for less than 30 million euros" (£25m), a fee that it is claimed both Manchester City and Liverpool would be willing to pay.

Under contract until 2028, Buonanotte could see that price tag increase should he continue to impress, but given the logjam of talent in Brighton's attack, could he be forced to look elsewhere for regular football?