As the Arne Slot era gets underway at Liverpool, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have reportedly identified a player who could become one of Dutchman's first signings, having already proven that he can find the back of the net at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news

Slot certainly has big shoes to fill now that Jurgen Klopp has left the club, but the summer transfer window should give those in Merseyside an indication into just what he is attempting to build.

Reports have already linked the Reds with a range of players, including Johan Bakayoko and Real Madrid winger Rodrygo in two moves that would help end their lack of ruthlessness going forward, something which cost them dearly in this year's title race.

Given that one of Klopp's first signings was a quick, direct and ruthless winger in Sadio Mane, it would be fitting if Slot's first arrival was a player of a similar calibre this summer. That said, the focus could yet go back to Liverpool's midfield this summer in a repeat of last year, despite the arrivals of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

If that is to be the case, a player who's already familiar with the Reds could arrive. According to The Telegraph, Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa, but may yet be priced out of a deal by the Midlands club, alongside Newcastle United. Ramsey, of course, scored in Villa's 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield in 2023, as Klopp's side struggled for form.

Still just 22 years old and on a reported £70k-a-week, there should be plenty more to come from Ramsey and a move to a club of Liverpool's stature should do that potential no harm, especially as Slot aims to mark his stamp in Merseyside.

"Terrific" Ramsey can compete with Curtis Jones

Competition is no bad thing for a side looking to compete on all fronts, and Ramsey would certainly add an extra element of that at Anfield. The Aston Villa youngster is a similar player to the likes of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones and can particularly go toe-to-toe against the latter if he joins up with Slot at Liverpool, having matched his end product this term despite missing large parts of the season through injury.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Jacob Ramsey Curtis Jones Goals 1 1 Assists 1 1 Progressive Passes 28 74 Ball Recoveries 42 72

What's more, Ramsey has already earned the approval of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who praised the midfielder during his time in charge of Aston Villa.

Gerrard said via TNT Sports: “He’s not following in anyone’s footsteps. Jacob Ramsey is Jacob Ramsey. He will be a terrific player. It won’t be long before the whole country is watching him I’m sure. He is right up there, let me tell you.”

So, when the summer transfer window swings open and Villa look to ease any profit and sustainability concerns, Ramsey should be one to watch as a young midfielder who still has plenty of potential to become a top player.