In early April, there was a growing sense that Jurgen Klopp was treading on thin ice, with Liverpool's iffy patch enlarging into a seasonal malfunction, the questions concerning the German's future at the helm being asked.

After years of illustrious success, remarkable efforts to win the whole gamut of major honours (barring the Europa League) had been achieved and Klopp had succeeded in a Premier League era dominated by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who may well have exerted uninterrupted supremacy across the board had Liverpool not picked away at silverware.

Last year's maladroit midfield has been reshaped and re-energised, and while the defence is generally expected to receive priority this year, Klopp appears to be eyeing the final piece of the puzzle for his Anfield engine room.

Liverpool's search for a midfielder

According to Portuguese outlet Bola VIP, Liverpool are interested in signing FC Porto star Alan Varela just six months after the midfielder joined the club from Argentinian giants Boca Juniors.

It's revealed that Liverpool have already made an approach for the 22-year-old and that Manchester City are set to provide some meaty competition for his signature.

It's important to note that Porto have no interest in selling their player but will acquiesce if his €70m (£60m) release clause is met.

Alan Varela's style of play

Varela established himself as one of South America's most promising prospects across 111 appearances with Boca and led talent scout Jacek Kulig to name him a "Rolls-Royce" calibre midfielder before his move to Portugal in 2023.

An elite distributor, Varela is not the most relentless holding midfielder in the business but is technically sublime and blends that dual role of orchestrator and anchor superbly.

Related Liverpool could sign their biggest talent since Trent this January Jurgen Klopp will have to beat the likes of Real Madrid to the signing of this prodigy.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across divisions similar to Liga Portugal for pass completion, the top 16% for passes attempted, the top 10% for blocks and the top 23% for interceptions per 90.

While not ranking particularly highly for tackling, Varela is robust in his protection of the backline and his constancy in blocking shots bespeaks his spatial awareness.

Alan Varela: Biggest Strengths # Passing # Blocking # Long shots Source: WhoScored

This season, as per Sofascore, he has completed 88% of his passes across 14 league appearances in his deep-lying role, averaging 4.7 ball recoveries per game to emphasise his high energy.

Playing his part industriously, Varela could prove to be the perfect midfield partner for Trent Alexander-Arnold down the line, with the influential Anfield stalwart starting to occupy space in the centre of the park to maximise his celestial range of passing.

Liverpool are already up to the hilt in talented midfielders but this signing but Varela would add a new dimension and counterbalance Alexander-Arnold when the England international skates into the middle of the pitch and wreaks devastation, having been heralded as a "genius" by journalist Neil Jones.

The 25-year-old right-back is still deployed in the full-back position but is increasingly drifting centrally to pull the strings and it's clear to see why, ranking among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues for assists, shot-creating actions and passes attempted and the top 2% for progressive passes per 90.

By playing a double-pivot in the future and marrying the Reds vice-captain and Varela's abilities, Klopp could craft a lasting machine in the middle to work in tandem to clinch silverware in abundance for years to come.

Given that Klopp has reportedly been enamoured with Varela's style for several years now, ever since he was at Boca, it might just be worth investing in his services and handing Alexander-Arnold the perfect partner as he moves, inexorably it seems, towards a permanent future in midfield.