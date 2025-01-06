Liverpool could look to use this January as a way to bolster their squad ahead of a Premier League title run-in, with positive incomings then balancing out talk of damaging outgoings.

Of course, it's understandable that both bits of news involving Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially leaving for Real Madrid and Mohamed Salah's issues surrounding a new contract would dominate the conversation, but Arne Slot will hope a few new faces here and there see his team confidently soar to a top-flight triumph.

Liverpool haven't always been notorious spenders in the winter market, however, but when they have forked out a pretty penny in the past, it has worked wonders.

Liverpool's best winter buys

Although this time last year saw no purchases come through the door across the window, the Reds have been proactive previously.

Mid-way through the 2022/23 campaign, Jurgen Klopp managed to tempt Cody Gakpo away from PSV Eindhoven, with the 25-year-old now blowing teams away down the left wing under Slot by picking up 11 goals in all competitions this season.

The top additions in attack don't stop there either, with Luis Diaz another bumper January buy all the way back in 2022, having cost the Anfield giants £37m to obtain.

He has justified that lavish price tag since, as the Colombian has been explosive under Slot much like Gakpo, with 12 strikes picked up from 24 total contests in 2024/25.

The Dutchman will hope this ongoing trend of successes in the market continues with this January pick-up, as the table-toppers remain on the hunt for some new central midfield options.

Liverpool interested in "world class" star

As per reports from Spain, it looks as if Real Madrid are willing to offload Aurelien Tchouaméni this January as they prioritise more bodies in the middle themselves.

That has resulted in Liverpool - alongside Chelsea and Manchester United - reportedly wanting a slice of the Frenchman, with Tchouaméni perhaps viewed as an upgrade on Martin Zubimendi, who has been long linked with a switch to England from La Liga.

This does feel like a strange set of circumstances on the end of the Spanish giants, considering Tchouaméni has been largely everpresent under Carlo Ancelotti this campaign when he hasn't suffered from injury setbacks, with 21 appearances coming his way in all competitions.

In total, the 36-time France international has also picked up three goals and five assists donning the famous Madrid white from 110 games, with one shout from football journalist Stefan Bienkowski even declaring the 24-year-old as "world-class" last year.

Whilst many a face has also showered Zubimendi with praise, Tchouameni has been on the end of glowing reviews too, with analyst Raj Chohan suggesting the French star is "one of the best defensive midfielders on the planet".

That said, across Madrid's last four games in La Liga, the adaptable number 14 has played further back in a centre-back role, which will be music to the ex-Feyenoord manager's ears presumably, when you consider Ibrahima Konate has had injury troubles with Joe Gomez also in the treatment room.

Tchouaméni's numbers vs Valencia Stat Tchouaméni Minutes played 90 Touches 94 Accurate passes 76/86 (88%) Key passes 1 Shots on goal 2 Total duels won 6/8 Stats by Sofascore

Tchouaméni showed off his well-rounded game last time out when Madrid dramatically beat Valencia 2-1, with 76 accurate passes tallied up displaying his calmness on the ball, whilst six duels being won ensured his team weren't breached time after time.

One telling stat suggests why the Madrid star could be a better option than Zubimendi too. Indeed, this season, the Tchouameni has managed more accurate passes per league clash, with a 93% pass accuracy in comparison to his counterpart's 84%, setting the tone in a more effective manner from deeper midfield positions.