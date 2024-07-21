With the Premier League season just under a month away, Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move to sign a defensive reinforcement who's been shown the door at his current club.

Liverpool transfer news

This time last summer, the Reds revamped their midfield with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. However, this time around, they've been quiet on the transfer front, perhaps allowing Arne Slot to find his feet and assess the current squad before welcoming any further additions. When those at Anfield are ready to spend, they certainly won't be short on suitable options.

Recent reports have already linked Liverpool to Jeremie Frimpong and indicated that they've made a £25m bid to sign Baris Alper Yilmaz from Galatasaray. The Turkish winger impressed at Euro 2024 and gave Virgil van Dijk plenty to think about in a resolute 2-1 defeat against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. Still just 24, Yilmaz could emerge as the ideal backup option to Mohamed Salah this summer.

However, it's not just attacking reinforcements that the Reds have been linked with as they look to replace Joel Matip following the defender's exit at the end of the last campaign. According to TuttoSport, Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Dean Huijsen in a deal that could be worth €30m (£25m) this summer. The young defender is reportedly on his way out of Juventus this summer amid the Reds' interest alongside the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Just 19 years old, Huijsen enjoyed an excellent loan spell at Roma last season, featuring 13 times in the league, scoring twice and losing on just two occasions.

Unfortunately, he is still unlikely to get his chance at Juventus as they look to raise funds. That leaves Liverpool and others perfectly poised to land a defender who has shown plenty of signs that he is on his way to the very top, with or without the Italian giants.

"Dominant" Huijsen can replace Matip

Whilst it's easy to point out that Liverpool already have Ibrahima Konate, Van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez to choose from at the heart of Slot's defence, those four options all have their concerns. Konate and Gomez have struggled with their fair share of injuries, whilst Van Dijk has just one year remaining on his current contract, while Quansah is still young himself. What's more, Sepp van den Berg's Liverpool future is still uncertain, with the Dutchman linked with a move away.

So if the Reds really want to shore things up, welcoming a replacement for Matip in the form of Huijsen should be high up on their list of priorities in the coming weeks. The teenager impressed Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig last season, who described the defender as "dominant".

For just £25m, Huijsen is certainly a player worth pursuing for Liverpool before the transfer window slams shut at the end of next month.