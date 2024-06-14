The summer transfer window has officially swung open its doors but Liverpool are keeping a relatively low profile as Arne Slot works with FSG officials to map out a clear strategy.

While Liverpool have been credited with an active interest in Lille defender Leny Yoro, considered to be a generational talent, by none other than The Athletic's David Ornstein, the bulk of the summer plans remain somewhat obscure.

It is known, however, that a centre-back and a wide forward are among the club's foremost priorities, though if the right opportunity pops up elsewhere, FSG may well sanction a move.

With that in mind, there might be something in reports suggesting that Liverpool are among the contenders to sign one of Europe's most underrated young strikers.

Liverpool lining up new striker

According to German newspaper BILD - via Sport Witness - Liverpool are among a lengthy list of Premier League sides eager to sign Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier, who has a €32.5m (£27m) release clause in his contract.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an exemplary campaign in the Bundesliga and has also attracted attention from Germany's domestic invincible Bayer Leverkusen, though it is Manchester United who are said to have the lead in the race after making contact with Hoffenheim.

Whether Liverpool would be willing to meet his buyout remains to be seen but Beier is unquestionably a talented forward with far more to his game than just scoring.

Maximilian Beier's season in numbers

Liverpool have some talented central strikers on the books, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo joined by Diogo Jota as the regular contenders, but Nunez has been linked with a move away, Gakpo is yet to nail down a specific position at Anfield and Jota spends too much time languishing in the medical room.

Beier would offer something different, with a vibrant and wide-ranging set of skills iced with a sharp finishing ability that has led journalist Antonio Mango to hail him as an "exceptional" goalscorer.

Having earned his stripes on loan at Hannover 04 in the Bundesliga 2. between 2021 and 2023, scoring 15 goals and adding seven assists, Beier has enjoyed his first taste of action as the star man at the top level over the past year and he has certainly taken his chance.

As per FBref, Beier ranked among the top 14% of forwards in the Bundesliga for non-penalty goals scored during the 2023/24 campaign and the top 7% for progressive passes received per 90, with that second metric highlighting the ball-carrying ability and innate movements that allow him to find space and to succeed.

German Bundesliga: Top Scorers 23/24 Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Harry Kane 32 36 2. Serhou Guirassy 28 28 3. Luis Openda 34 24 4. Deniz Undav 30 18 5. Maximilian Beier 33 16 Stats via Bundesliga

Indeed, Beier finished the campaign with 16 goals from just 29 starts in the German top flight, with his deadly attacking efforts earning him his first national cap and a place in Julian Nagelsmann's squad on home turf in the European Championship.

While Beier played the second-most amount of games of any sharpshooter on the list above, his clinical finishing speaks greatly of his potential, with just 11 big chances missed across the campaign, taking 2.5 shots per game and indeed scoring 16 goals, as per Sofascore.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig even said (in March) that he's "the best German striker at the moment", but Liverpool often target a layer of fluidity in their forwards and Beier certainly has more than just goals in his locker.

Maximilian Beier's style of play

Beier might be 6 foot and athletic but he's limber-framed and uses this to his advantage, deftly weaving past opponents and marrying such physicality with sharp on-pitch intelligence.

Speaking of his countryman's qualities, Germany legend Miroslav Klose said: "He runs an incredible amount, works for the team and rewards himself with goals. I'm sure Julian Nagelsmann has him on his radar."

He did indeed, with Beier now poised to perform on the biggest stage in Europe. He will be expected to add to a frontline containing Kai Havertz and the traditionally-shaped Niklas Fullkrug, and while Beier is indeed a good marksman, he is “much more than just a goalscorer”, according to Kulig.

And so, in that way, the German could be Slot's very own version of Roberto Firmino if signed to Anfield, with the esteemed former Liverpool star joining from Hoffenheim for a fee of £29m in 2015,

Besides the mere fact that Beier plays for the Brazilian's erstwhile German outfit, both are dynamic and purposeful counter-pressing players and both, if Beier signed, would play important roles at the early stage of Klopp and Slot's tenures.

Firmino is one of the most artful and silky-smooth forwards to play in the Premier League and was so important in connecting and binding Liverpool's frontline, often doing the unseen work that allowed Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to wreak havoc with impetuous forward surges, scoring obscene amounts of goals.

Beier could play a similar role, sitting behind, say, Nunez and allowing the electric Uruguayan to find his feet with a unique support network spreading from Beier's skill set.

Moreover, Salah still plies his trade on Merseyside, no longer the avid, invincible speedster but instead the accomplished, been-round-the-block attacking star to latch onto Beier's passes and find space in the pockets wrenched open by the German's defence-dragging movements.

Slot's energetic, high-pressing yet possession-centric style of play would see a player such as Beier dovetail right into the system, and Liverpool must surely make their move to complete the central striking options with a talented young star who's only at the dawn of a wonderful career.