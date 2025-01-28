Liverpool are thought to be eyeing a late January transfer window move for an "exemplary professional" after an approach from rivals Chelsea.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds certainly aren't desperate to make new signings this month, considering they are sitting pretty at the top of both the Premier League and the Champions League.

That said, fans wouldn't complain if new faces arrived in the coming days, with Bayern Munich legend Joshua Kimmich emerging as a rumoured target. The German is out of contract at his current club at the end of this season, and much like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, there is no sign of a contract extension currently.

Left-back has to be looked at as a key position to improve upon moving forward for the Reds, with Andy Robertson not looking the force of old. Bournemouth ace Milos Kerkez has been backed to be the Scot's eventual successor, following an increasingly impressive season for the Cherries.

Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from Liverpool, with Paris Saint-Germain interested in signing him, but the hope is that the Frenchman sees his long-term future at Anfield.

Liverpool eyeing January move for top target

According to a new report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are now considering making a late January bid for Ajax defender Jorell Hato, having seen him as a "top target" for the summer.

Chelsea have enquired about him recently, as have Real Madrid for that matter, with an offer of £25m potentially enough for the Reds to get their man.

This is an exciting claim from a Liverpool perspective, considering Hato is a highly-rated young player of whom big things are expected in the coming years.

At just 18, the Dutchman has made 16 starts in the Eredivisie this season, as well as six in the Europa League, registering four assists and two goals in the former, while John van 't Schip has lauded his brilliance:

"We don't have to do a lot because he is an exemplary professional. Of course, he has fun with the boys and that's something that needs to happen because that makes sure you train happily. But he is also a very serious guy in the sense that he trains well, he takes care of himself. Many should see him as an example, especially the players in the youth academy."

Predominantly a left-back, Hato could be a great upgrade option for Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, but he can also shine as a centre-back, with his versatility making him a potentially massive asset for Arne Slot.

Related Best January move since Van Dijk: Liverpool plot bid for amazing defender Liverpool could sign a "magnificent talent" who would be their best January signing since Van Dijk

It is remarkable to see the strides already being made in his career, making 92 appearances for Ajax and winning five caps for the Netherlands, and Liverpool signing him ahead of Chelsea and Real Madrid may feel like a major statement of intent, making this one a deal to watch.