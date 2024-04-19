It's set to be quite the shake-up at Anfield this summer and Liverpool's transfer business may only add to that, with one potential deal likely to cause quite the stir in the Premier League.

Liverpool transfer news

Before anything, the Reds must secure their replacement for Jurgen Klopp of course, with Ruben Amorim currently the leading candidate and looking increasingly likely to take up the almost impossible task of replacing a Liverpool legend this summer. Once that move is sealed, then Liverpool's summer plans will become that much clearer.

That doesn't mean the rumour mill hasn't already started, however, with reports already linking the Merseyside club with the likes of Ousmane Diomande. Michael Edwards may hope that the potential appointment of Amorim goes a long way in sealing any deals for such players, given that the Sporting CP defender knows all about starring under the manager.

Edwards could also look to welcome some more familiar faces in the summer window with a replacement for Joel Matip likely to be high up on the priority list. The experienced defender is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season when his current contract expires, leaving a space that the Reds could fill with a Premier League rival.

According to Dean Jones for GiveMeSport, Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Levi Colwill from Chelsea this summer in what could be one of the shocks of the transfer window. The Blues are reportedly braced for offers amid interest in their young defender from both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain and could now see Colwill depart.

The move could be a long time coming for Liverpool too, given that Klopp reportedly held secret talks to sign Colwill last year, before ultimately failing to secure his signature. It remains to be seen how much Chelsea demand for the England international this summer, but Liverpool will at least be aware of Colwill's reported £100k per-week salary.

"Fantastic" Colwill could realise full potential at Liverpool

After an excellent loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, many expected Colwill to step up even further at Stamford Bridge this season. But that has not always been the case.

The defender has been part of another season to forget for the Blues, who are once again languishing in mid-table and unlikely to qualify for European football once again but has still shown glimpses of his talent nonetheless.

League stats per 90 23/24 (via FBref) Levi Colwill Joel Matip Progressive Carries 1.15 0.92 Progressive Passes 3.65 3.91 Tackles Won 1.50 0.69 Interceptions 1.30 1.03 Blocks 1.40 1.84

Liverpool will still be well aware of Colwill's quality, however, after watching him keep Diogo Jota quiet on the goalscoring front in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the season. It's also quality that Mauricio Pochettino knows all about, previously telling Chelsea's official website: "At the moment I need to see him and get to know him better. He is a fantastic talent of course."

In what could be quite the move, Liverpool may help Colwill realise his full potential over the chaos that is currently Stamford Bridge, making this one to watch.