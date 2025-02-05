Liverpool are now eyeing a move for a "phenomenal" left-back, who could be brought in to replace Andy Robertson this summer, according to reporter David Lynch.

Robertson's form called into question

The Reds are showing no signs of slowing down in their pursuit of the title, having not lost in the Premier League since the defeat to Nottingham Forest back in September, but they have been involved in their fair share of draws.

Arne Slot's side dropped two points at home against Fulham in December, after Robertson was dismissed early in the first half, at which point the left-back was called into question by Jamie Carragher.

"Robertson is having a tough time and it's a very unforgiving position. He doesn’t look like he's running back fully, he's had a whack then gingerly goes to control the ball before getting a red card. He needs help. Liverpool haven't got any back-up and it's something they need to address in January."

FSG ultimately opted to hold fire on any winter additions, and the Scot has shown signs of improvement over the last few weeks, looking solid in the 2-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth at the weekend.

Slot will be hoping Robertson remains dependable for the rest of the season, but Liverpool are now looking at options for the summer, with Lynch recently revealing they are eyeing a move for Girona's Miguel Gutierrez.

The reporter said: “The one obvious area for improvement understood to be being targeted is left-back. Andy Robertson is beginning to look less capable of producing his best form three times a week and perhaps better suited to the back-up role currently occupied by Kostas Tsimikas.

“There is well-documented interest in Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, though Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez has also been watched closely.”

The 23-year-old has a €35m (£29m) release clause in his contract, but there is a feeling he could be available for slightly less.

Gutierrez impressing Slot

Ahead of the Reds' Champions League tie against Girona earlier this season, Slot admitted the left-back had caught his eye, saying: “Last season I watched quite a lot of them, because I found it really interesting what he (Michel) did with the left full-back (Gutierrez).

“He’s still doing it this season as well, playing so inverted, having such a free role from that position – at that moment of time, you didn’t see that so often. That was interesting to see.”