Liverpool are believed to be monitoring the situation of a "very impressive" 23-year-old, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

After a quiet summer in the transfer market, Reds supporters will hope to see more new faces arrive in the coming windows, with Marc Guehi still seen as a potential target. The England international ended up staying put at Crystal Palace earlier in the summer, but a move away is still being mooted in January.

Georgiy Sudakov is another player who has been mentioned as a possible target for Liverpool, with the Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder seen as a talented young player with a big future in the game.

A long-term replacement for 30-year-old Andy Robertson needs to be found at some point, and it looks as though Alvaro Carreras could be an option at left-back. The Benfica ace has a reported £42m release clause in his current contract, with Real Madrid also eyeing a move for him.

Meanwhile, Andrija Maksimovic has also been linked with joining Liverpool, with the Red Star Belgrade teenager a midfielder with a lot of potential.

Liverpool eyeing "very impressive" ace

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool are among the clubs eyeing Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup as they potentially look for more depth in the middle of the park.

However, Manchester United, Tottenham and Crystal Palace are also mentioned as potential suitors, with all of them "tracking" his development.

Frendrup could be an astute signing for Liverpool, being seen as an alternative to Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, who they missed out on in the summer transfer window.

While Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been outstanding in a double pivot this season, a more out-and-out No 6 could be needed, with Wataru Endo not quite at the level required and now an ageing player.

In Frendrup, Liverpool could have a great option in that respect, with the Denmark international averaging 2.8 tackles per game in Serie A this season, the best in his team and at a superior tally to any Reds player in the 2024/25 Premier League to date. Mac Allister leads the way on 2.6, followed by Trent Alexander-Arnold (2.4).

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded the Dane, too, saying: "Morten Frendrup is a humble young man, but he is very passionate on a football pitch. His main strength is his defensive capabilities. His ability to read the game is very impressive, and he will make a lot of interceptions during a game. He is also quite fast, which allows him to often track down his opponents that are looking to create chances."

At 23, there is still so much more to come from Frendrup, who may feel that now is the right time to enjoy a bigger challenge in his career, and he could offer something different for the Reds in terms of his tenacity off the ball.